Four Powerful Lasers Illuminate the Milky Way and Echo Ancient Traditions

In Chile’s desert skies, four lasers from ESO’s telescope revive ancient Andean beliefs about a sacred, layered universe guided by the power of four.

Four powerful laser beams from ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) reach deep into the heart of the Milky Way in this striking image. Cutting through a star-filled night, the lasers are joined by the faint vertical glow of the zodiacal light—a subtle shimmer created by sunlight reflecting off dust particles scattered throughout the Solar System. This phenomenon is so delicate that it’s only visible in the world’s darkest skies, like those found in Chile’s Atacama Desert. For thousands of years, the region’s pristine skies have held deep cultural meaning for the area’s Indigenous peoples.

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is famed for its dark night skies, which can be enjoyed in their full glory thanks to the absence of light pollution. But even the darkest sky is not completely dark. Astronomers at ESO’s observatories often encounter a natural light phenomenon known as the zodiacal light above ESO’s telescopes. Credit: ESO

The Symbolism of the Chakana in Andean Cultures

Among Andean cultures, the Chakana is a powerful and recurring symbol. Shaped like a stepped cross, it represents four steps or bridges that lead upward through different levels of spiritual existence, according to Andean cosmology.

For the Mapuche people of south-central Chile, the sky is known as Wenu Mapu—a sacred realm of harmony, goodness, and spiritual beings. Wenu Mapu is divided into four distinct layers, each inhabited by deities, ancestors, and protective spirits. Within this cosmic structure, the four gods of the stars (Meli Wanlén) and the four gods of the Moon (Meli Kiyén) maintain order by opposing the darker forces that dwell below. These forces of good and evil converge on Earth, which is also seen as divided into four cardinal directions, each associated with different spiritual qualities.

The Sacred Meaning of Four Across Andean Traditions

While names and interpretations may vary across Andean traditions, one idea remains consistent: the number four is not just a count—it symbolizes harmony, balance, and cosmic structure. It represents the meeting point of opposites, the balance required for perfection. Today, the four lasers of the VLT continue this age-old theme. While they sharpen our view of the universe, they also metaphorically echo the sacred symmetry found in Indigenous worldviews, offering a poetic link between cutting-edge science and ancient sky lore.

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