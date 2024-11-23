From Astronaut Bootprints to Lunar Blueprints: The Future of Moon Construction

NASA’s Artemis program, aimed at establishing a permanent moon base, relies on understanding lunar soil to use it as a construction material.

NASA is funding research and development in lunar construction systems that will use the moon’s natural resources to construct infrastructure

Minerals and glass in lunar soil vary widely from sample to sample

The 3D-printing process is sensitive to changes in mineralogy

Northwestern professor is building a library of lunar soil compositions, which will be used to inform the construction process

Iconic Boot Prints and Lunar Soil Mysteries

Many recognize the iconic photograph of Buzz Aldrin’s boot print on the moon’s surface, a lasting symbol of humanity’s “small step.” But what exactly is in the soil that preserved this historic imprint?

Understanding the composition of lunar soil is more than a curiosity—it’s critical for NASA’s Artemis program, which seeks to establish a permanent base on the moon. While scientists have a general understanding of the moon’s soil, Northwestern University mineralogist Steven Jacobsen, backed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, is delving deeper to uncover its intricate details.

Innovating Lunar Construction With Indigenous Resources

Because the cost of bringing traditional building materials from Earth is incredibly high, NASA has partnered with robotics and artificial intelligence company ICON Technology Inc. to explore new methods for building a lunar outpost using the moon’s own resources. But before ICON can build structures with the moon’s soil, the team first needs to understand the soil’s exact composition, which can change drastically from one sample to the next.

To characterize these samples, Jacobsen is working closely with his former student Katie Koube, now a materials scientist at ICON, to analyze various samples using Northwestern’s facilities. Their end goal is to create a library of potential sample compositions, which will be used to optimize parameters for the building process.

“Just as the first bricks on Earth were made out of terrestrial soil, the first bricks on the moon will be made out of lunar soil.” Steven Jacobsen, Earth Scientist

Challenges of Off-World Construction

“Off-world construction comes with many challenges,” said Jacobsen, the project’s principal investigator. “The moon’s soil is not like that on Earth. On the moon, soil is formed from meteoroid impacts that have crushed the surface. So, the moon is essentially coated in a thick layer of pulverized flour. The types of minerals and glass found in lunar soil depend on many factors. The material can vary widely within even a small area.”

Jacobsen is a professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. He also is a faculty affiliate with the Paula M. Trienens Institute for Sustainability and Energy and the Center for Engineering Sustainability and Resilience. Members of the project also include Laura Gardner and Tirzah Abbott, who are Ph.D. candidates in Jacobsen’s lab.

Addressing the Hazards of Lunar Dust

With plans to travel back and forth to the moon more regularly, NASA first needs a reliable landing pad. Otherwise, every time a lunar lander makes contact with the moon’s surface, it will kick up destructive dust that could gum up equipment and damage the surrounding habitat.

“Each particle of dust on the moon is jagged and angular,” Koube said. “When you think of grains of sand on Earth, they are rounded because weathering removes all those rough edges. Without weathering, the particles remain bumpy and sharp. So, if a rocket lands directly on the moon’s surface, it stirs up abrasive dust that basically sandblasts the whole area.”

ICON’s Vision for Lunar and Martian Habitats

In November 2022, NASA selected ICON for a $57.2 million grant to develop lunar construction technology. The contract builds upon previous NASA and Department of Defense funding for ICON’s Project Olympus to research and develop space-based construction systems to support planned exploration of the moon and beyond. ICON’s Olympus system is intended to be a multipurpose construction system primarily using local lunar and Martian resources as building materials to further the efforts of NASA as well as commercial organizations to establish a sustained lunar presence. ICON is already using its advanced 3D-printing technology to build homes on Earth. By putting multipurpose in situ resource utilization (ISRU)-based lunar construction systems on the moon, the team aims to use lunar resources as the building blocks for construction.

“It’s not feasible to send traditional Earth-based construction equipment and materials to the moon,” Jacobsen said. “The payload would be too heavy. So, this plan is a lot more practical. Just as the first bricks on Earth were made out of terrestrial soil, the first bricks on the moon will be made out of lunar soil.”

Advancing Lunar Construction Through Simulated Soil After ICON received NASA’s funding, Koube, who graduated with a dual degree from Northwestern’s materials science and Earth and planetary sciences programs in 2014, contacted Jacobsen to lead sample analysis. The pair assembled a team that works with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, under the Space Technology Mission Directorate’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies (MMPACT) project. At Northwestern, analysis is already underway. Gardner and Abbott currently are using various microscopy techniques to analyze eight lunar simulants — faux moon soil that is designed to mimic the real thing — and synthetic plagioclase, a brittle, greyish-white mineral that is a major constituent of moon rock. Then, the team will compare the lunar simulants to actual samples collected from the Apollo missions. “Of course, we know from Apollo missions what’s in lunar dirt — and that it’s very heterogenous (or variable),” Jacobsen said. “Our job is to anticipate the likely variability in lunar soil and come up with a way to measure it on the fly, onboard the 3D printer.” So far, the researchers have noticed vast differences among the lunar simulants. In some minerals, the team has detected hydrogen — a component of water, which is not abundant in minerals on the moon. They also are on the lookout for mineral impurities in the simulants that are not expected on the lunar surface. The team can then focus on materials and chemical variations that the construction processes are more likely to encounter. Decoding Lunar Variability for 3D Printing After determining variability in realistic samples, the researchers will probe how the composition of dirt can affect the melting process used in robotic construction. Once on the moon, ICON’s multi-purpose ISRU-based lunar construction systems will scoop up lunar soil and melt it for printing. After printing, the melted dirt will harden and cool into a ceramic material. “On Earth, you can gather clay and fire it in a kiln to make ceramics,” Jacobsen said. “But the properties of lunar soil are such that it needs to be melted first. Different minerals in lunar dirt melt at different rates, so the 3D-printing process is very sensitive to changes in mineralogy.” And, of course, no sample is the same. One scoop of lunar dirt might have a different melting point than the next scoop. The 3D-printing technology needs to be nimble enough to know how to handle these subtle differences. That’s where Jacobsen’s sample library comes into play. By enabling the 3D printer to be prepared for all potential compositions, it can perform diagnostics of each scoop and then adjust its laser parameters for heating and cooling. “Without understanding the characteristics of the soil, it’s difficult to understand the variability of the final printed materials,” Jacobsen said. “Using the library that we create from simulants — cross-checked against the lunar soil — the printer will know how to process each piece to produce the best ceramic. That detailed library of information will play a part in making the imagined outpost a reality.”

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.