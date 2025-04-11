From Cravings to Calm: Cannabis Sparks a New Era in Addiction Recovery

A Canadian pilot study explored how supervised cannabis use in recovery homes might support individuals overcoming substance use disorders.

Participants found it helped ease pain, anxiety, depression, and sleep issues, factors that can derail recovery. Reported benefits included reduced cravings for opioids and improved mental health. Despite these promising outcomes, stigma around cannabis use persists, particularly among staff, signaling a need for targeted education.

Medically Supervised Cannabis in Recovery Homes

A new pilot study from UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University explored the effects of medically supervised cannabis use in a residential recovery setting for people undergoing treatment for substance use.

Participants reported that cannabis helped them manage pain, anxiety, depression, and sleep difficulties—common symptoms that can make recovery more challenging.

Improved Outcomes for Patients in Treatment

“Our findings suggest medical cannabis could play a meaningful role in reducing cravings and improving retention in recovery programs,” says Dr. Zach Walsh, a psychology professor at UBC Okanagan and co-lead researcher.

“Participants clearly indicated benefits in managing both physical and psychological challenges during recovery.”

Users also reported reduced cravings for opioids and other harmful substances, improved pain management, and enhanced mental health and sleep quality.

Stigma and Staff Education Challenges

However, stigma surrounding cannabis use remains a significant barrier, according to the research.

Staff interviews revealed a need for increased education and better integration into the cannabis treatment approach.

“Reducing stigma through targeted education for program staff is critical,” says Dr. Florriann Fehr, co-lead researcher and nursing professor at Thompson Rivers University.

“Staff skepticism often comes from misunderstandings about cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment, highlighting a clear opportunity for improvement in recovery support.”

The study, recently published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, was conducted by researchers from UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

This collaboration between institutions in Kelowna and Kamloops sought to better understand patient and staff experiences with medically supervised cannabis use in a supportive recovery environment.

Inside a Recovery Home: The Study Site

It examined patient and staff experiences at Maverick Supportive Recovery, a residential recovery center in the BC interior.

Residential recovery centers provide structured, live-in environments where people receive treatment and support to manage substance use disorders.

While the results are promising, researchers emphasize the need for larger-scale studies to fully assess the benefits and risks of incorporating medical cannabis into substance use recovery programs.

Reference: “Medical Cannabis Use Adjunct to Standard of Care in a Residential Substance Use Recovery Program: A Pilot Study” by Florriann C. Fehr, RN, BScN, MN, PhD, Lindsay A. Lo, MSc, MPH, Christopher C. Nelson , MA, Lauren Diehl, BScN Student and Zach Walsh, PhD, 10 February 2025, Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

DOI: 10.15288/jsad.24-00224

This study was funded by the Interior Universities Research Coalition and the BC Ministry of Health. Dr. Fehr is to present the findings to the International Council of Nurses Congress in Helsinki this June.

TRU is also planning the Medical Cannabis and Recovery forum on Saturday, April 26. The forum is open to the public, healthcare professionals, and researchers interested in cannabis and recovery solutions.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.