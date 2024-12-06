From Turbulence to Tornadoes: NASA’s Supercomputers Explore the Sun’s Inner Workings

NASA supercomputers have revolutionized our understanding of the Sun, capturing its turbulent motions and complex behaviors like never before.

Through a combination of advanced simulations and observations from space missions like the Solar Dynamics Observatory, researchers are diving into the solar plasma dynamics, which play a crucial role in space weather forecasting essential for astronaut safety and space exploration.

Unveiling Solar Mysteries With NASA Supercomputers

NASA’s advanced supercomputers are uncovering the causes behind some of the Sun’s most complex and dynamic behaviors. By harnessing data from a fleet of active Sun-watching spacecraft, scientists are gaining unprecedented insights into solar dynamics, revealing intricate processes at the heart of our solar system.

One striking animation demonstrates the turbulence within the Sun’s inner layers. Materials twist and churn, mimicking the motions of a boiling pot or a swirling school of fish. These movements push material to the surface or pull it deeper, creating a mesmerizing display of solar activity.



A 3D simulation showing the evolution of turbulent flows in the upper layers of the Sun. The more saturated and bright reds represent the most vigorous upward or downward twisting motions. Clear areas represent areas where there are only relatively slow up-flows, with very little twisting. Credit: NASA/Irina Kitiashvili and Timothy A. Sandstrom

Advanced Simulations Reveal Solar Dynamics

“Our simulations use what we call a realistic approach, which means we include as much as we know to-date about solar plasma to reproduce different phenomena observed with NASA space missions,” explained Irina Kitiashvili, a scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley who helped lead the study.

Using modern computational capabilities, the team was able for the first time to reproduce the fine structures of the subsurface layer observed with NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

“The Sun keeps surprising us. We are looking forward to seeing what kind of exciting events will be organized by the Sun.” Irina Kitiashvili, NASA Scientist

“Right now, we don’t have the computational capabilities to create realistic global models of the entire Sun due to the complexity,” said Kitiashvili. “Therefore, we create models of smaller areas or layers, which can show us structures of the solar surface and atmosphere – like shock waves or tornado-like features measuring only a few miles in size; that’s much finer detail than any one spacecraft can resolve.”

The Impact of Solar Research on Space Weather Forecasting

Scientists seek to better understand the Sun and what phenomena drive the patterns of its activity. The connection and interactions between the Sun and Earth drive the seasons, ocean currents, weather, climate, radiation belts, auroras and many other phenomena. Space weather predictions are critical for exploration of space, supporting the spacecraft and astronauts of NASA’s Artemis campaign. Surveying this space environment is a vital part of understanding and mitigating astronaut exposure to space radiation and keeping our spacecraft and instruments safe.

This has been a big year for our special star, studded with events like the annular eclipse, a total eclipse, and the Sun reaching its solar maximum period. In December 2024, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission – which is helping researchers to understand space weather right at the source – will make its closest-ever approach to the Sun and beat its own record of being the closest human-made object to reach the Sun.

Anticipating Future Discoveries and Records

“The Sun keeps surprising us,” said Kitiashvili. “We are looking forward to seeing what kind of exciting events will be organized by the Sun.”

These simulations were run on the Pleiades supercomputer at the NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility at NASA Ames over several weeks of runtime, generating terabytes of data.

