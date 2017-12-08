Geneticists Show Temperature Change Makes Gene-Editing More Efficient

By modifying a single variable, temperature, Yale geneticists have expanded the potential uses of a groundbreaking gene-editing technology.

The CRISPR-Cpf1 gene-editing technology has proved to be highly efficient in mice but not in other model organisms. The Yale team showed that temperature is a key factor controlling Cpf1 activity and have optimized this technology allowing researchers to make targeted genetic changes in a host of model organisms such as zebrafish and the fruit fly Drosophila.

“With these optimizations, we can modify genomes of every other organism,” said lead author Miguel A. Moreno-Mateos.

“Now, we have a robust system able to efficiently edit regions in the genome not targetable by other CRISPR systems and this activity can be easy controlled just by changing the temperature.”

Publication: Miguel A. Moreno-Mateos, et al., “CRISPR-Cpf1 mediates efficient homology-directed repair and temperature-controlled genome editing,” Nature Communications 8, Article number: 2024 (2017) doi:10.1038/s41467-017-01836-2

Source: Bill Hathaway, Yale University