Greenland’s Ice Giants Captured in Breathtaking Satellite Images

Copernicus Sentinel missions have provided detailed images showcasing Greenland’s west coast during the summer of 2024, focusing on the dynamic Jakobshavn Glacier and its icebergs.

These images captured both the visible and radar spectra, revealing changes over time and the impact of environmental factors on iceberg movement.

Satellite Imagery of Greenland’s Ice

These summer images from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-1 missions offer distinct satellite perspectives of Greenland’s west coast.

The optical image from Sentinel-2 (upper image), captured on August 5, 2024, highlights the mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord, easily recognizable by its bright white appearance. This fjord hosts the Jakobshavn Glacier, also known by its Greenlandic name, Sermeq Kujalleq — one of the world’s fastest and most active glaciers.

The Life Cycle of Greenlandic Icebergs

Jakobshavn Glacier drains about 6.5% of the Greenland ice sheet and generates approximately 10% of its icebergs. Some of these icebergs are so massive that they become grounded in shallower parts of the fjord, where they remain trapped for years until they melt enough to break apart and drift away.

Several icebergs in the image appear as white dots scattered across the fjord, speckling the waters of Disko Bay like stars in the night sky. These towering icebergs, some reaching heights of 100 m above the water, conceal even larger portions beneath the surface. Their shapes, sizes, and colors vary greatly. Despite their appearance, some of the largest icebergs pictured here have a perimeter of 2 km.

Tourist Attraction in a Changing Landscape

Just north of the fjord’s mouth lies the small town of Ilulissat, with the town’s airport visible in light brown further north. Ilulissat, which means ‘icebergs’ in Greenlandic, is a popular destination for tourists who come to see the giant icebergs passing near the port.

Monitoring Icebergs With Advanced Radar Technology

The radar image (lower image), captured on August 3, 2024, by Copernicus Sentinel-1, shows the positions of the giant bergs two days prior to the Sentinel-2 acquisition. By comparing these two images, the movement of the icebergs can be tracked. Their movement depends on various factors, including size, sea depth, currents, and wind. In this region, icebergs typically drift northward towards Ilulissat.

Radar missions like Sentinel-1 are remarkably useful in monitoring sea ice, ice sheets, and drifting icebergs, particularly in polar regions. Unlike optical imaging, radar can acquire images under any weather conditions, day or night.

Enhancements in Satellite Capabilities

On December 5, Sentinel-1C, the third Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, was launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Along with its sibling Sentinel-1A already in orbit, Sentinel-1C will restore the mission to its full strength as a two-satellite constellation to continue support a diverse range of applications, such as environmental management, disaster response, and climate change research.

