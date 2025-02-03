Greenland’s Ice Sheet is Fracturing Faster Than Ever: A Warning for Rising Seas

The Greenland Ice Sheet is cracking open at an accelerating pace, with crevasses growing larger and deeper due to the effects of climate change.

A new study using high-resolution 3D mapping has revealed that fractures at the ice sheet’s fast-moving edges have expanded significantly in just five years. This rapid ice damage could lead to even faster ice loss, driving glaciers toward the ocean and fueling rising sea levels.

Greenland’s Ice Sheet Is Cracking Faster Than Expected

The Greenland Ice Sheet is cracking open more rapidly as it responds to climate change.

The warning comes in a new large-scale study of crevasses on the world’s second-largest body of ice.

Using 3D surface maps, scientists led by Durham University, UK, found crevasses had significantly increased in size and depth at the fast-flowing edges of the ice sheet over the five years between 2016 and 2021.

This means the increases in crevasses are happening more quickly than previously detected. Crevasses are wedge-shaped fractures or cracks that open in glaciers where ice begins to flow faster. The researchers say that crevasses are also getting bigger and deeper where ice is flowing more quickly due to climate change, and that this could further speed up the mechanisms behind the loss of ice from Greenland.

They hope their findings will allow scientists to build the effects of ice damage and crevassing into predictions of the future behavior of the Greenland Ice Sheet.

The research is published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Greenland’s Contribution to Rising Seas

Greenland has been behind approximately 14mm of sea level rise since 1992. This is due to increased melting from the ice surface in response to warmer air temperatures, and increased flow of ice into the ocean in response to warmer ocean temperatures, which are both being driven by climate change.

Greenland contains enough ice to add seven meters (23 feet) of sea level rise to the world’s oceans if the entire ice sheet were to melt. Research has shown that Greenland could contribute up to 30cm (one foot) to sea level rise by 2100.



Deep crevasses form in fast-flowing ice at Store Glacier, an outlet glacier of the west Greenland Ice Sheet. Credit: Tom Chudley (Durham University)

Mapping Ice Cracks with High-Resolution Data

For this latest study, the Durham-led researchers used more than 8,000 3D surface maps, created from high-resolution satellite imagery, to identify cracks in the surface of the ice sheet and show how crevasses had evolved across Greenland between 2016 and 2021.

The research found that, at the edges of the ice sheet where large glaciers meet the sea, accelerations in glacier flow speed were associated with significant increases in the volume of crevasses. This was up to 25 percent in some sectors (with an error margin of plus/minus ten percent).

These increases were offset by a reduction in crevasses at Sermeq Kujalleq, the fastest-flowing glacier in Greenland, which underwent a temporary slowdown in movement during the study period.

The Period of Balance May Be Over

This balanced the total change in crevasses across the entire ice sheet during the study period to plus 4.3 percent (with an error margin of plus/minus 5.9 percent). However, Sermeq Kujalleq’s flow speed has since begun increasing again – suggesting that the period of balance between crevasse growth and closure on the ice sheet is now over.

Study lead author Dr. Tom Chudley, a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in the Department of Geography, Durham University, UK, said: “In a warming world, we would expect to see more crevasses forming. This is because glaciers are accelerating in response to warmer ocean temperatures, and because meltwater filling crevasses can force fractures deeper into the ice. However, until now we haven’t had the data to show where and how fast this is happening across the entirety of the Greenland Ice Sheet.

“For the first time, we are able to see significant increases in the size and depth of crevasses at fast-flowing glaciers at the edges of the Greenland Ice Sheet, on timescales of five years and less.

“With this dataset we can see that it’s not just that crevasse fields are extending into the ice sheet, as previously observed – instead, change is dominated by existing crevasse fields getting larger and deeper.”



Icebergs originating from the Greenland Ice Sheet make their way down the fjord near the Greenlandic town of Uummannaq. Credit: Tom Chudley (Durham University)

Crevasses Are Driving Ice Loss at an Alarming Rate

Increased crevassing has the potential to speed up the loss of ice from Greenland.

Study co-author Professor Ian Howat, Director of the Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center at The Ohio State University, USA, said: “As crevasses grow, they feed the mechanisms that make the ice sheet’s glaciers move faster, driving water and heat to the interior of the ice sheet and accelerating the calving of icebergs into the ocean.

“These processes can in turn speed up ice flow and lead to the formation of more and deeper crevasses – a domino effect that could drive the loss of ice from Greenland at a faster pace.”

Satellite Data Offers Unprecedented Insights

The research used imagery from the ArcticDEM project, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and National Science Foundation (NSF) public-private initiative to automatically produce a high-resolution, high-quality digital surface model of the Arctic. ArcticDEM imagery was provided by the Polar Geospatial Center.

Professor Howat added: “The ArcticDEM project will continue to provide high-resolution Digital Elevation Models until at least 2032. This will allow us to monitor glaciers in Greenland and across the wider Arctic as they continue to respond to climate change in regions experiencing faster rates of warming than anywhere else on Earth.”

Reference: “Increased crevassing across accelerating Greenland Ice Sheet margins” by Thomas R. Chudley, Ian M. Howat, Michalea D. King and Emma J. MacKie, 3 February 2025, Nature Geoscience.

DOI: 10.1038/s41561-024-01636-6

The research team also included Dr. Michalea King from the University of Washington and Dr. Emma MacKie at the University of Florida, both USA.

The study was funded by a Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellowship, NASA, and the National Science Foundation Office for Polar Programs.

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