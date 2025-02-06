Harvard Scientists Uncover How Gut Bacteria Fuel Inflammation and Depression

Harvard researchers have found that M. morganii may contribute to depression by producing an inflammatory molecule.
- Biochemical analyses reveal how the gut bacterium Morganella morganii may contribute to some cases of major depressive disorder.
- The bacterium incorporates an environmental contaminant into one of its molecules, triggering inflammation — a known factor in disease development.
- These findings suggest the contaminant could serve as a biomarker and further support the idea that major depressive disorder may have autoimmune connections.
Unraveling the Gut-Brain Connection
Researchers are uncovering more evidence that the gut microbiome plays a crucial role in overall health, including mental well-being. However, identifying which bacteria contribute to disease and understanding their exact mechanisms is still in its early stages.
One bacterium of interest is Morganella morganii, which has been linked to major depressive disorder in several studies. Until now, it was unclear whether this bacterium contributes to the disorder, whether depression alters the microbiome, or if another factor is involved.
A Breakthrough in Brain Health Research
A team from Harvard Medical School has now identified a biological mechanism that strengthens the case for M. morganii’s role in brain health. Their findings offer a plausible explanation for how this bacterium may influence mental health.
Published on January 16 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the study points to an inflammation-triggering molecule that could serve as a potential biomarker for diagnosing or treating some cases of depression. More broadly, the research provides a roadmap for investigating how other gut microbes impact human health and behavior.
“There is a story out there linking the gut microbiome with depression, and this study takes it one step further, toward a real understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind the link,” said senior author Jon Clardy, the Christopher T. Walsh, PhD Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.
An Inflammatory Discovery
The study reveals that an environmental contaminant known as diethanolamine, or DEA, sometimes takes the place of a sugar alcohol in a molecule that M. morganii makes in the gut.
This abnormal molecule then activates an immune response that the normal molecule does not, stimulating the release of inflammatory proteins called cytokines, particularly interleukin-6 (IL-6), the team found.
This tells a coherent story from M. morganii at the beginning to depression at the end, the authors propose, since chronic inflammation contributes to the development of many diseases and has been linked with depression.
The connection is further strengthened by previous studies associating IL-6 with major depressive disorder and linking M. morganii with inflammatory conditions such as type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Future research will be needed to confirm this faulty product of M. morganii as a definitive cause of major depressive disorder and to gauge what percentage of cases it may be responsible for.
A New Handhold for Tackling Depression
DEA is used in industrial, agricultural, and consumer products.
“We knew that micropollutants can be incorporated into fatty molecules in the body, but we didn’t know how this occurs or what happens next,” Clardy said. “DEA’s metabolism into an immune signal was completely unexpected.”
The team proposes that DEA could be added to the growing list of biomarkers used to detect some cases of major depressive disorder.
Reframing Depression as an Immune Disorder
The study also strengthens arguments that major depressive disorder, or a subset of cases, could be considered an autoinflammatory or autoimmune disease and be successfully treated with immune modulator drugs, Clardy said.
More broadly, revealing how a bacterial product can alter human immune function by incorporating a contaminant opens the door to probing the effects of other gut bacteria in immunity and other human biological systems, the authors said.
“Now that we know what we’re looking for, I think we can start surveying other bacteria to see whether they do similar chemistry and begin to find other examples of how metabolites can affect us,” said Clardy.
Connecting Labs to Connect the Dots
The advance was enabled by combining the Clardy Lab’s focus on the chemistry of small, medically relevant, bacteria-made molecules with the lab of Ramnik Xavier, the HMS Kurt J. Isselbacher Professor of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, which has expertise in uncovering how the microbiome affects health and disease at the molecular level.
Decoding the Microbiome’s Impact on Disease
The team’s collaborations in recent years have pushed boundaries in deciphering the mechanisms that drive the interplay between gut bacteria, the immune system, and health outcomes. These include:
- Achieving the rare feat of connecting a single bacterium (A. muciniphila), the molecule it makes, the pathway it operates through, and the biological outcome (protecting against inflammation and raising sensitivity to cancer immunotherapies).
- Showing that the gut bacterium R. gnavus produces an immune-stimulating sugar-molecule chain that could explain its association with Crohn’s disease and IBD.
- Discovering that a seemingly innocuous fatty molecule on the surface of the “strep throat” bacterium S. pyogenes can actually activate the immune system to release inflammatory cytokines — explaining why the bacterium sometimes leads to serious immune complications, how it may contribute to autoimmune diseases like lupus, and how cancer immune therapies might be improved.
That fatty molecule belongs to a family known as cardiolipins, and the team has gone on to show that other cardiolipins can trigger cytokine release. In the new study, the researchers were surprised to discover that when DEA gets substituted into the molecule M. morganii makes, the molecule begins to act like a cardiolipin.
Reference: “Unusual Phospholipids from Morganella morganii Linked to Depression” by Sunghee Bang, Yern-Hyerk Shin, Sung-Moo Park, Lei Deng, R. Thomas Williamson, Daniel B. Graham, Ramnik J. Xavier and Jon Clardy, 16 January 2025, Journal of the American Chemical Society.
DOI: 10.1021/jacs.4c15158
Sunghee Bang and Yern-Hyerk Shin are co-first authors. Additional authors are Sung-Moo Park, Lei Deng, R. Thomas Williamson, and Daniel B. Graham.
Co-author Xavier is a core institute member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, where he also directs the Klarman Cell Observatory and the Immunology Program and co-directs the Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program.
This work was funded by the National Institutes of Health (grant R01AI172147) and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust (2023A004123). The authors also acknowledge the HMS Analytical Chemistry Core, HMS Bio-molecular NMR Facility (formerly East Quad NMR facility; NIH OD028526), and Institute of Chemistry and Cell Biology (ICCB)-Longwood Screening Facility.
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This is complete bs
This has been known forever. Ancient Greeks and Chinese have written about this. Even Charles Sickens, Scrooge thought he was hallucinating due to a bit of undigested beef.
Better yet where and how is DEA being introduced into the human body and who is responsible. chemicals such as this have been introduced through are food or environment usually linked to a company and there contaminants this is how people get sick and sometimes I think they know what it will do but this is a way for big pharma to sell more pills or just enough to make you feel a little better and keep you on their prescriptions I am in my fifties and it seems that they have a new pill or shot for everything when I was growing up there weren’t all these different things wrong with people and miracle cures the tv adds are full of them I feel like if you take a pill for one issue they have figured out how to that start another issue that will require a pill and so the cycle continues big pharma better hope that people don’t find that out or there will probably be a uprising and it won’t be good the people are watching now and starting to catch on even if you don’t allow what I am saying to be published just know that me and millions of people are thinking the same way you have been warned not by me but by everyone
True if so why are doctors still prescribing depression meds
They might not b for that much longer.
Umas doctorsvtrearltbsjtz/everything with medication.
The ssri snris r just the most recent group of meds the got and it only effects 50% of people having an “improvement” which is like flipping a coin or maybe a placebo effect for many.
They don’t even know what causes depression and it’s not the same thing for everyone.
U S and FDA are SLOW TO CHANGE but slowly over next decade predict keystone to become a popular drug in helping to treat many mental health issues.
FYI– I have Autoimmune Disease, severe Ulcerative Colitis. The gut brain connection is incredible important. And as new research continues and new studies come out they are starting to realize how important our Microbiome is and how our gut is basically our “2nd brain’s.
Edit: I predict “”KETAMINE” NOT “KEYSTONE “!
I know pureed oatmeal and pears helps my bowels on the occasional times i have trouble. It takes 3 days with little other type of food. Then a cup of each daily afterward.
I too have immune system issues, genetic snip for mold, and it surfaced in my awareness in the gut. MDs. don’t understand the inflammation part by & large so it took decades to get a solution and self education. I believe this gives a lot of hope on many levels. Thanks.
THERE IS NO MONEY IN A CURE!,
Kickback from pharma industry
Devine, research prptide BPC-157. 🙂
BIG PHARMA
Big Phama! None of the antidepressants work. They turn you into a wacko. I refuse to take them
Because each precription brings doctors money. Big Pharma is a big business.
It’s always BS until it’s not. If the other mainstream medicine and life style choices are not helping, then why not look for what may be missing. So many diseases we don’t know anything about. MDs practice evidence based medicine but if nobody is studying it, there is no evidence. Evidence starts with a clinical observation…and the right people to take a deeper dive.
This is why fasting is very important for the human body
I want to volunteer for a study. Have major depression and 6+ rare autoimmune diseases.
V. Dormady (FB)
I had written a similar document a few months ago for my doctors and therapists. The connection became obvious because my very first, intestine targeted, chemotherapy instantly cured my 14 year depression, inflammation, brain fog, debilitating exhaustion. My cancer is believed to be connected to agriculture chemicals. I instantly felt the Serotonin surging through my body. My thoughts are now clear and quick. Energy of an 18 year old. I’m still doing chemotherapy to cure the cancer but I feel amazing. I’m now off of my depression medication
Wow! That is incredibly promising. I’ve always believed that our healt begins with our gut. Thanks for sharing your amazing story and good luck with the Cancer. I start chemo soon for Breast Cancer.
although this news could be seen as encouraging, I’m astounded that it’s a news item! Anyone with half a brain has long ago recognized that every single thing that goes on in our bodies affects our minds and vice versa. What’s the new news here?
Kelly, what you say is true. The beauty of this article is in the finding of how a single molecule, DEA, is accidentally incorporated into a product of the bacterium, M morganii, which then triggers an inflammatory reaction in the human body harboring that bacteria,
Doc- Thank you for the concise summary of this new revelation.. Now, I’d like to know how I can keep DEA out of my system. Any suggestions?
The news is… Well… You’re not in a good mood, and I id as a bad mood so… Caveat. But, the news is that people are still uninterested in root causes and focused on cures that actually aggregate to compound the problem of the war on nature and the paternalistic, cult i mean church driven consumerist social collective consciousness of selfie instead of collective goals to eliminate root cause and return to using substances supplied by nature correctly.
However, the idea that both are right is good. Creating the reality of using the remedies we have and eliminating their root causes at the same time is not impossible. It’s just unlikely. Wall-E but with no ships, is the most realistic probability.
On the larger level usurping Congress is treason… And a Tiananmen sq has a good chance of coming to a state near any of us soon.
Carl Yung used nature for depression. Those weren’t just tobacco pipes back then.
The people credited with and beloved by today’s psychology all used marijuana. It’s only been 200 years or so that we’ve been highly polluting and destroying the planet ecosystem at an alarming rate, so many people may find that a good cure for depression is action.
However, when one has the physical pains of these “diseases” like Chron’s, one doesn’t feel the energy and ability to be active, producing a Catch 22 situation.
I find it funny mostly in order to cope with mine… And I remind myself of the positives and I remind myself that I should be used to it by now and just keep doing as much as I can each day. When I used to feel better and my bones didn’t ache and crack so much, I used to focus on helping others instead of on my own anxieties and stresses but chronic stress and oxidative decline have altered my wellness physically and limited what I can do a lot.
Wish you well. PMA is the 1st rule of survival. Keeps me going I guess.
Kelly, what got you so triggered? I find it sad that while we all (myself included) know all of this, we take no action. I’ve been dealing with PASC for five years, and these reminders are extremely helpful for my half brain.
Can you talk a little more about this? Depression has robbed me of so much and I’m terrible envious of you! Of course, you understand already.
Go on a low carb high animal fat and meat diet. Only eat fruit or vegetables you grow. Look up Dr Chris Palmer. Carnivore cured my depression 2 years ago. Life’s great.
I am older. Would be very willing to be guinea pig if the cause and cure for depression were an outcome. How would one get in touch with the researchers? Thank you for this article.
Look for a clinical trial. You can search online. Good luckm
That’s very reassuring. I’ve had gut issues forever, going back to hs. I’ve been treated with antidepressants for about 30 years. Now I have a fatty liver, and gallstones which makes everything harder. I hope they find a connection/cure before I circle the drain.
Bravo! Keep publishing. Encourage your doctor. Our country has poor, highly processed diet with untegulated additives and uncontrolled pesticide use. What could be more depressing?
I think your insight and history is remarkable but as a clinician this is the first I’ve read about this phenomenon. What a happy outcome; best to you!
If you want to accurately conclude what is the truth, you’d need to consider the careers of the researchers. Consider the existing body of evidence. What other studies out there support this hypothesis? Do they paint a cohesive picture of the immune determinants of disease? How was the study designed? Are there unintentional assumptions built into its design?
To dismiss something because it may be associated with people identifying with “woke” or DEI values is a reductive approach to understanding the world. The truth is found in complexity and we need to guard against being simple.
Thank you Matilda. You are absolutely correct. We should keep these things in mind.
It’s what I love about science, research, Matilda. It’s objectivity, analysis, and yet while discoveries are made, there’s always ?ore questions to test. I love science! And that says a lot from someone with a background in research but also a faithful believer in spiritual matters. Thanks for sharing
Mental health triggers are not quite so easily identified as a result of the time of gut disorder, but more of a mental state at this particular time. That would be too easy to make a diagnosis.
My own very personal experience seems to suggest that the gut and one’s mental state and functional processes are interconnected and interdependent in complex ways. That’s why the gut turns at the sight or even thought of difficult or unpleasant things, situations and anticipations. Thanks for teaching us
Glad to read this is even up for discussion.
Any others interested see also P.A.N.D.A. syndrome.
In science coincidence does not count, but I had strep w/ antibiotics every year from age 3-13. At 47 I have had gerd, major depressive disorder, anxiety, OCD, bulimia/anorexia, and LUPUS..
Cheers to Science. Keep looking!
It.
Is as simple as long chain fatty acids and short chain fatty acids, we eat too much longer chains. Fatty acid food all processed food creates long chain fatty acid. and follow fodmap diet. Don’t eat anything that spent time as a white powder.
I have always eaten healthy my own grown fruits and veggies no chemicals nothing but basically free ranged meats and since age 10 if you can make it I have the Label ocd,anxiety,PTSD, autism spectrum disorder, bipolar, etc. but the only thing I have ever seen since I was young was minimal or lack there of serotonin being produced
I am not a Dr but I have observed a connection of gratefulness to mental and physical health as well as diet. Ungrateful, complaining , judgemental, people with a bad diet, bad sleep patterns tend to be depressed and more suseptable to sickness. I manage about 15 to 25 people and noticed these patterns. There is also a spiritual component to depression, we have both positive and negative thoughts put in our head. Reject the negative unhelpful thoughts against others. Bitterness, anger and unforgiveness will hurt your health as well. Promise! I see it everyday! We are complicated creatures. It’s not usually just one thing.
I have had gut inflammation issues until a colleague introduced me to a fermented substance called ‘combucha’ or some such name and which I understand features some mushroom strain or other. Thanks for reading.
Makes sense to me. A relative has various mental disorders and depression. One thing the family noticed is this person’s flatulence was different when the person was sick or having a breakdown. Their gut bacteria produced different emissions directly in sync with the overt symptoms. If left unmedicated, this person developed particular body odor that could also corelate to their mental state. We didn’t know why this was happening but we knew the gross smell in the bathroom was a total indicator.
Laugh if you want but it was not that different than the way some dogs can sniff out cancer. Diseases have odors. Sick organs smell different than healthy ones, the same way good meat smells different from spoiled meat. People make those distinctions every day at the store or in food prep at home. There is no reason this shouldn’t be indicators.
This is the key point: “The study also strengthens arguments that major depressive disorder, or a subset of cases, could be considered an autoinflammatory or autoimmune disease and be successfully treated with immune modulator drugs, Clardy said.” It’s not about curing the problem, it’s about finding a way to create or reuse a drug instead.