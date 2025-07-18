Hawai’i’s Reefs Face an Unprecedented Acid Surge – And the Clock Is Ticking

A startling new study shows that the waters surrounding Hawai‘i are heading toward levels of ocean acidification not seen in thousands of years—and fast.

Even under the most optimistic emissions scenarios, coral reefs around the islands are projected to experience chemical changes that could outpace their ability to adapt. Using fine-scale modeling, scientists reveal that the reefs may soon enter an entirely new oceanic environment, with windward coasts hit hardest. While some corals have shown signs of resilience, the clock is ticking, and researchers stress that continued emissions could reshape Hawai‘i’s underwater ecosystems forever.

Ocean Acidification Threatens Hawaiian Waters

Around the world, oceans are becoming more acidic as they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, posing serious risks to coral reefs and a wide range of marine life. A recent study by oceanographers at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa has found that acidification near the main Hawaiian Islands could reach unprecedented levels within the next 30 years.

This growing acidity can damage marine ecosystems by weakening the shells and skeletons of sea creatures like corals and clams. It also increases the impact of other environmental stressors, placing additional pressure on already vulnerable habitats. Despite these threats, there is some hope. Researchers have observed that certain species may be adapting to the shifting conditions. The findings provide critical insight for scientists, conservation groups, and policymakers who are working to protect Hawaiian coral reefs and sustain marine ecosystems for the future.

The research team, led by Brian Powell, a professor in the Department of Oceanography at the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), used high-resolution computer models to predict how ocean chemistry near the Hawaiian Islands could change through the 21st century. Their projections were based on various climate scenarios that reflect different levels of carbon dioxide emissions.

Modeling Future Acidification Around Hawai‘i

“We found that ocean acidification is projected to increase significantly in the surface waters around the main Hawaiian Islands, even if carbon emissions flatline by mid-century in the low emission scenario,” said Lucia Hošeková, lead author of the paper and research scientist in SOEST. “In all nearshore areas, these increases will be unprecedented compared to what reef organisms have experienced in many thousands of years.”

The extent and timing of these changes vary depending on the amount of carbon added to the atmosphere. In the high‐emission scenario, the team found that ocean chemistry will become dramatically different from what corals have experienced historically, potentially posing challenges to their ability to adapt. Even in the low‐emission scenario, some changes are inevitable, but they are less extreme and occur more gradually.

The team calculated the difference between projected ocean acidification and acidification that corals in a given location have experienced in recent history. They refer to this as ‘novelty’ and discovered that various areas of the Hawaiian Islands may experience acidification differently. Windward coastlines consistently exhibited higher novelty, that is, future conditions deviate more dramatically from what coral reefs have experienced in recent history.

Unexpected Shifts in Coral Environments

“We did not expect future levels of ocean acidification to be so far outside the envelope of natural variations in ocean chemistry that an ecosystem is used to,” said Tobias Friedrich, study co-author and research scientist in the Department of Oceanography. “This is the first ocean acidification projection specifically for Hawaiian waters to document that.”

Previous studies have shown that a coral that is exposed to slightly elevated ocean acidity can acclimatize to those conditions, thereby enhancing the coral’s adaptability.

“The results show the potential conditions of acidification that corals may experience; however, the extremity of the conditions varies based on the climate scenario that the world follows. In the best case, corals will be impacted, but it could be manageable. This is why we continue new research to examine the combined effects of stresses on corals,” said Powell. “This study is a big first step to examine the totality of changes that will impact corals and other marine organisms and how it varies around the islands.”

Future Research and Hope for Resilience

The research team will continue to investigate the future changes in Hawaiian waters, specifically, heat stress, locations of possible refugia for coral reefs, and changes to Hawai‘i’s fisheries.

Reference: “Patterns of Ocean Acidification Emergence in the Hawaiian Islands Using Dynamically Downscaled Projections” by L. Hošeková, T. Friedrich, B. S. Powell and C. Sabine, 14 June 2025, Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

DOI: 10.1029/2024JC021903

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.