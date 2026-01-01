Hidden Chemicals in Food Linked to Testicular Damage and Lower Sperm Counts

Common pesticides absorbed into food may be quietly damaging male fertility.

Modern farming relies heavily on chemical treatments, making it increasingly difficult to avoid ingesting trace amounts of substances that may pose risks to human health over time. These exposures often occur without consumers realizing it, through everyday foods produced using conventional agricultural methods.

Review Links Insecticides to Male Reproductive Health Concerns

Working alongside faculty from the colleges of public health and science, George Mason University College of Public Health alumna Sumaiya Safia Irfan and College of Science student Veronica Sanchez analyzed 21 experimental studies conducted between 2005 and 2025. Across these studies, the findings consistently suggested that exposure to insecticides may adversely affect human health, with male reproductive health emerging as a key area of concern.

“We concluded it is possible that exposure to these chemicals can lower sperm quality, disrupt hormones, and damage testicular tissue,” said Irfan, the study’s first author and a master of public health in epidemiology graduate from George Mason.

Why Neonicotinoids Are Under Scrutiny

The review focused on neonicotinoid pesticides (neonics), which are the most widely used insecticides worldwide and are common in modern farming. Once applied to crops, these chemicals are absorbed into the soil, water, and plant tissues, creating a pathway for human exposure through food consumption.

To better understand potential risks to people, Irfan and Sanchez examined research on how neonics affect male reproductive health in rodents.

“Many individuals may not realize that insecticide residue found on food could be a contributing factor to infertility. All studies included in this review reported that neonicotinoid exposure was harmful to sperm quality in the male rats and mice,” said Sanchez, a master of science in chemistry student and a full-time research assistant in the George Mason Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine.

Human Health Effects Still Unclear

While the animal studies raise concerns, the researchers emphasize that the direct effects of neonicotinoids on human reproductive systems are still not well defined. Even so, the consistency of the findings points to a clear need for additional research.

“These findings warrant pause for reflection, as the extent of the effect of neonics on human health is not yet fully understood,” said Sanchez, who is expected to graduate fall 2025. “There needs to be further research into the effects of neonics on humans so we can begin to discuss mitigation strategies.”

Rising Use Increases Exposure Risk

Additional perspective came from Melissa Perry, Dean of the College of Public Health and a contributing author on the study. Her expertise in environmental health epidemiology reinforces the importance of understanding how widespread pesticide use may affect the public.

“Neonicotinoid insecticide use in U.S. agriculture has grown significantly over the last decade, so we know that exposures happen routinely for a large number of people. We need to conclusively determine how this affects members of the American public,” said Perry.

Limits of Washing Produce

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration provides seven tips for cleaning fruits and vegetables to reduce dirt, lingering preservatives, and other residues that can contribute to illness. While these steps can help remove surface contaminants, pesticides used in farming are often more difficult to eliminate.

Addressing this challenge, Irfan explained what consumers can realistically do to reduce exposure. “In general, you can reduce pesticide exposure by thoroughly washing produce before eating and by minimizing conditions that attract pests into your home that would require you to use some form of pest control. However, because neonicotinoids are often applied systemically, meaning they are absorbed by the plant and present throughout its tissues, they are very difficult if not impossible to remove completely. The best way is to be aware of what you are buying and shop responsibly,” she said.

Together, the findings highlight growing questions about the long-term health implications of common agricultural chemicals and underscore the need for continued research into safer food production practices.

Reference: “Reproductive risk of Neonicotinoids: A review of male rodent studies” by Sumaiya S. Irfan, Veronica G. Sanchez, Michael S. Bloom, Helen B. Chin, Virginia Espina, Jenna R. Krall, Anna Z. Pollack, Lance A. Liotta and Melissa J. Perry, 26 September 2025, Environmental Research.

DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2025.122903

Reproductive risk of Neonicotinoids: A review of male rodent studies is published as a part of the December 2025 issue of the Journal of Environmental Research.

Additional authors include College of Public Health faculty Michael Bloom, Helen Chin, Jenna Krall, and Anna Pollack, as well as College of Science faculty Virginia Espina and Lance Liotta.

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