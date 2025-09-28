The Tropical Fruit That May Improve Blood Sugar and Cut Body Fat

A pioneering study by a George Mason University researcher demonstrates the benefits of foods containing natural sugars compared to those with added sugars.

If you were offered two snacks, one with seven grams of sugar and another with more than 30 grams, the healthier pick might seem obvious. But the choice is not always so straightforward. Having less sugar does not automatically make a food better for you.

For the nearly 100 million adults in the United States currently living with prediabetes, the idea of a fruit that could help lower the risk of diabetes might sound unlikely. Tropical fruits typically contain between ten and 50 grams of sugar, with mangoes landing near the upper limit.

On that basis alone, they might appear to be a poor option. Yet research led by clinical nutrition scientist Raedeh Basiri suggests otherwise. Her work shows that mangoes, even with their higher sugar content compared to many low-sugar snacks, may provide protective benefits for people with prediabetes.

“It is not just the sugar content that matters, but the overall food context that matters,” said Basiri, assistant professor in George Mason’s Department of Nutrition and Food Studies. This study is the first long-term clinical trial to demonstrate both metabolic and body composition benefits of mangoes in prediabetes.

Simply put, it’s more than the sugar in the food; it’s about the whole food. The sugars naturally found in mangoes and other fruits are complemented by fiber and other vitamins and nutrients that offer additional health benefits. Food with added sugar, such as breakfast cereals, and even low-sugar snack options, may not have the same nutritional value and can even increase diabetes risk.

Whole Fruits in Diabetes Prevention

“The goal is to encourage people to include whole fruits, like mango, as part of healthy eating behaviors and practical dietary strategies for diabetes prevention,” said Basiri. “Individuals at high risk of diabetes should not only focus on the sugar content of foods, but on how sugars are delivered.”

Basiri and her team split study participants into two groups; one group received a fresh mango daily, while the other group was given a low-sugar granola bar each day. Over six months, researchers measured participants’ blood glucose levels, bodily responses to insulin, and body fat.

At the conclusion of the study, findings revealed that the high-sugar mango (32 grams of sugar) proved more beneficial than a low-sugar granola bar (11 grams of sugar). The group that consumed the daily mango showed improved blood glucose control, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and reduced body fat.

Reference: “Daily Mango Intake Improves Glycemic and Body Composition Outcomes in Adults with Prediabetes: A Randomized Controlled Study” by Raedeh Basiri, Kallie Dawkins, Saiful Singar, Lauren T. Ormsbee, Neda S. Akhavan, Robert C. Hickner and Bahram H. Arjmandi, 25 August 2025, Foods.

DOI: 10.3390/foods14172971

This study was funded by the National Mango Board. The authors declare no other potential conflicts of interest. The funders had no role in the design of the study, in the collection, analysis, interpretation of data, or the decision to publish results.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.