Eating Ice Cream Regularly Linked to Surprising Health Benefits

An unexpected signal in several major dairy studies suggested that people who ate more ice cream sometimes had a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a result scientists did not expect, and still cannot fully explain.

Ice cream is rarely associated with disease prevention. With its mix of sugar, saturated fat, and calories, it is generally viewed as a treat rather than a protective food.

That is why researchers were surprised when multiple large studies of dairy intake turned up a puzzling result: in some groups, people who reported eating more ice cream appeared to have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The finding has appeared often enough to attract serious attention, even though scientists remain cautious about what it means.

Early Clues From Dairy Research

One of the first signs that the dairy story might be more complicated emerged in the early 2000s. Researchers analyzing a long-running cohort study of heart-disease risk factors found that dairy foods were generally associated with a lower risk of insulin-resistance syndrome, a precursor to diabetes, among overweight participants.

However, one detail hidden in the data stood out: consuming “dairy-based desserts” – a category overwhelmingly dominated by ice cream – was associated with dramatically reduced odds of developing the syndrome. The protective effect observed for the dessert was 2.5 times larger than the effect observed for regular milk.

This was not an isolated incident. In 2005, the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, a massive investigation tracking more than 41,000 U.S. men, yielded a similarly perplexing result. While the published paper heavily emphasized the benefits of low-fat dairy, the raw data showed that men who consumed ice cream two or more times a week had a noticeably lower relative risk of type 2 diabetes compared to those who ate it less than once a month. In related work, one researcher found that among people with diabetes, eating about half a cup of ice cream per day was associated with a lower risk of heart problems.

Why Yogurt Fit Better Than Ice Cream

When researchers later pooled data from major Harvard cohorts and other long-running studies, yogurt emerged as the more conventional finding. In one meta-analysis, a daily serving of yogurt was associated with an 18% lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Unlike ice cream, yogurt’s apparent benefits fit more comfortably with prevailing theories, since fermented dairy and probiotics have plausible links to gut health and metabolism.

“Our study benefited from having such a large sample size, high rates of follow-up, and repeated assessment of dietary and lifestyle factors,” noted lead author Mu Chen. Yogurt, packed with probiotics, made biological sense. Fermented dairy is widely accepted as beneficial for gut health and fat metabolism.

But the ice cream signal was still clearly there. Why was it sidelined?

Possible Explanations for the Ice Cream Effect

Faced with a finding that contradicted decades of dietary guidelines, scientists rigorously tested the data to make the ice cream anomaly disappear. When the numbers held firm, researchers pointed to three primary explanations to contextualize the bizarre result:

Reverse Causation: This is the leading theory. People who develop early warning signs of metabolic trouble, such as sudden weight gain or elevated cholesterol, often receive a doctor’s orders to cut out junk food, including ice cream. Healthy participants, meanwhile, feel no need to restrict their desserts. In this scenario, ice cream isn’t preventing diabetes; rather, the early stages of diabetes are preventing people from eating ice cream.

Reporting Bias: Nutritional epidemiology relies on food-frequency questionnaires, which are prone to human error and bias. People routinely underreport foods they know are “bad” for them. If heavier individuals systematically underreport their dessert intake due to diet stigma, admitting to eating ice cream might falsely correlate with better metabolic health.

Unexplored Biological Mechanisms: A small faction of experts notes that there are actual biological variables at play. Ice cream’s glycemic index, the rate at which it spikes blood sugar, is surprisingly lower than that of brown rice, thanks to its high fat and protein content. Furthermore, the “milk-fat-globule membrane,” a complex biological envelope that encases dairy fat, remains intact in ice cream but is destroyed in foods like butter. Some research suggests this intact membrane is metabolically protective.

Ice cream is not medicine, and the current evidence does not mean it should be considered a health food. But the repeated appearance of this unexpected signal across several large studies suggests the story may not be fully understood yet. For now, scientists say the findings should be interpreted cautiously, while leaving open the possibility that further research could reveal new insights about how different dairy foods interact with metabolism and diabetes risk.

References:

“Dairy Consumption and Risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Men: A Prospective Study” by Hyon K. Choi, Walter C. Willett, Meir J. Stampfer, Eric Rimm and Frank B. Hu, 9 May 2005, Archives of Internal Medicine.

DOI: 10.1001/archinte.165.9.997

“Dairy consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes: 3 cohorts of US adults and an updated meta-analysis” by Mu Chen, Qi Sun, Edward Giovannucci, Dariush Mozaffarian, JoAnn E Manson, Walter C Willett and Frank B Hu, 25 November 2014, BMC Medicine.

DOI: 10.1186/s12916-014-0215-1

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