Beef vs. Chicken: Surprising Results From New Prediabetes Study

A controlled trial examines how different protein choices influence metabolic health, offering new insight into diet and disease risk.

More than 135 million adults in the United States are living with or at risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D), highlighting the growing need for clear, science-based dietary guidance to support better health and lower the risk of complications.

A new randomized controlled trial (RCT) offers insight into one often-debated question: does eating red meat worsen metabolic health in people already at risk?

According to the findings, consuming 6 to 7 ounces (170 to 198 grams) of beef per day did not negatively affect markers linked to T2D or cardiovascular health in adults with prediabetes. The study appears in Current Developments in Nutrition.

Evidence From a Controlled Trial

“Results from this gold standard RCT build on existing scientific evidence that shows eating beef as part of a healthy dietary pattern supports heart health and does not adversely impact measures of blood sugar regulation or inflammation,” said Kevin C Maki, PhD, Adjunct Professor in the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington, and senior author of the article. “When beef is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern, it helps fill essential nutritional gaps and does not adversely impact the cardiometabolic risk profile compared to poultry.”

The study followed 24 adults (17 males and 7 females; ages 18-74 years) who had overweight or obesity and prediabetes but were otherwise in generally good health. Researchers used a crossover design, meaning each participant completed two separate 28-day diet periods, with a 28-day washout period in between.

During each phase, participants ate two daily entrées that included either beef or poultry. Each meal contained 3.0 to 3.5 ounces (85 to 99 grams) of cooked meat and was prepared as dishes such as fajitas, stew, burgers, burritos, or stir fry, while participants maintained their usual eating habits.

Measuring Metabolic Health

Type 2 diabetes often develops after years of insulin resistance, along with a gradual decline in the function of pancreatic β-cells, which produce insulin. To evaluate how diet affected these processes, researchers measured β-cell function and hormones involved in glucose regulation before and after each 28-day diet period.

After consuming 6 to 7 ounces (170 to 198 grams) of unprocessed beef or poultry daily, participants showed no statistically significant differences in β-cell function, insulin sensitivity, or related metabolic measures.

“The study findings suggest that regular beef intake does not adversely affect metabolic or inflammatory risk factors compared with poultry in an at-risk prediabetic population,” noted Indika Edirisinghe, PhD, Professor of Food Science and Nutrition, Illinois Institute of Technology. “Although the study duration was relatively short (one month), this time frame is generally considered sufficient to detect measurable metabolic outcomes.”

Reference: “Effects of Diets Containing Beef Compared with Poultry on Pancreatic β-Cell Function and Other Cardiometabolic Health Indicators in Males and Females with Prediabetes: A Randomized, Crossover Trial” by Elizabeth Guzman, Indika Edirisinghe, Meredith L Wilcox, Carol F Kirkpatrick, Caryn G Adams, Britt M Burton-Freeman and Kevin C Maki, 30 October 2025, Current Developments in Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cdnut.2025.107589

This research was funded by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, which was not involved in the data collection or analysis, nor publication of the findings, except for reviewing a draft of the manuscript prior to submission.

Disclosures: MLW is an employee of Midwest Biomedical Research, which has received research funding and consulting fees from food and pharmaceutical companies. CFK is an employee of Midwest Biomedical Research, which has received research funding and consulting fees from food and pharmaceutical companies. CGA is an employee of Midwest Biomedical Research, which has received research funding and consulting fees from food and pharmaceutical companies. BMBF has received research grant support from the California Strawberry Commission, Gallo Inc., Hass Avocado Board, National Institutes of Health/Nutrition for Precision Health Common Fund, National Mango Board, USDA/National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and the Watermelon Promotion Board; received honoraria for lectures from the National Mango Board, Today’s Dietitian, and the University of Missouri; and served on advisory boards for the McCormick Science Institute, the Nutrient Institute, and NutriSciences Innovation, LLC. KCM has received research grant support from Cargill, General Mills, Global Organization for EPA and DHA, Greenyn Biotechnology, Hass Avocado Board, Helaina, Inc., Indiana University Foundation, Matinas BioPharma, MDLifespan, Medifast, Inc., National Cattlemen’s Beef Association/Beef Checkoff, National Dairy Council, Naturmega, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Novo Nordisk, PepsiCo, Pharmavite, and Ro; and received consulting fees from and/or served on advisory boards of 89bio, Acasti Pharma, Beren Therapeutics, Bragg Live Food Products, Campbell’s Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Helaina, Inc., Lonza Group, Matinas BioPharma, MDLifespan, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Dairy Council, NewAmsterdam Pharma, NorthSea Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, and Seed Inc.

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