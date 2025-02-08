Historic Showdown at the Superdome: Will Super Fog Steal the Spotlight?

Super Bowl LIX will see the Chiefs and Eagles clash in New Orleans’ famed Caesars Superdome, tying the city with Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted.

The massive, steel-constructed stadium is a marvel, once rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina. Weather could be a factor, with forecasters warning of thick “super fog” from nearby marsh fires ahead of the game. On game day, conditions inside the dome will be ideal, but outdoor temperatures will be warmer than usual.

Super Bowl LIX Set for New Orleans

On February 9, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will compete in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. This marks the 11th time the city has hosted the championship game, tying it with Miami for the most Super Bowls held in a single location.

The game will be played in the Caesars Superdome, which is considered the largest fixed-dome structure in the world, according to its owners. On February 2, 2025, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured the above image of the stadium. In the image, dark areas east of the Superdome are shadows cast by downtown New Orleans buildings. The stadium’s white roof is coated with spray polyurethane foam, a material known for its insulating and water-resistant properties—the same technology used to insulate some NASA rocket engines.

A Stadium Built for Spectacle

For football games, the Superdome has a seating capacity of 74,295 people. Nearly 400,000 square feet of aluminum make up the structure’s exterior skin. The roof covers an area of 9.7 acres (3.9 hectares), making it the world’s largest entirely steel-constructed arena unobstructed by posts or columns. The roof was repaired in 2006 after being severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Weather Concerns Ahead of the Big Game

Skies were clear when this image was captured, but forecasters warned that a mixture of smoke and low clouds called super fog would likely cover parts of the city in the days prior to the game, disrupting traffic and reducing visibility to less than 10 feet (3 meters). The dense fog forms when smoke and moisture released from damp, smoldering organic material mix with nearly saturated air, according to the National Weather Service. The smoke is coming from a large marsh fire burning southwest of the city, in St. Charles Parish.

On Super Bowl Sunday, temperatures are expected to be about 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius) in the climate-controlled Superdome. Forecasts indicate that outdoor temperatures will range from the mid-70s to 80s, about 10°F above normal for this time of year.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Wanmei Liang, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

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