How Do Quarks Really Move? New Theory Unlocks Decades-Old Physics Mystery

A new theory-based approach provides access to the minute transverse motion of quarks within protons.

Nuclear physicists have developed a new theoretical framework that allows them to calculate a crucial quantity for understanding the three-dimensional movement of quarks inside a proton. Using this innovative method, researchers have created a far more precise picture of the quarks’ transverse motion, the movement that occurs around a proton’s spin axis and at right angles to its forward direction.

The latest calculations align closely with model-based reconstructions derived from particle collision data. They are especially effective for describing quarks with low transverse momentum, a region where older techniques lacked precision. Scientists plan to use this refined approach to better predict the full 3D behavior of quarks and the gluons that bind them in upcoming collider experiments.

Understanding the source of proton spin is one of the key scientific objectives of the upcoming Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). At this facility, collisions between spin-aligned protons and high-energy electrons will make it possible to measure the transverse motion of quarks and gluons within protons with remarkable accuracy.

This improved 3D imaging will help clarify how the motion of quarks and gluons contributes to the overall spin of a proton. The new theoretical model provides the first reliable calculations showing how the distribution of quarks’ transverse momentum changes as collision energy varies.

By offering more accurate predictions for the small-scale transverse motions of quarks, the approach removes the need to rely on complex models of strong-force interactions that govern the behavior of quarks and gluons.

Breakthrough Calculations Using Lattice QCD

Nuclear theorists at Brookhaven National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory have successfully employed a new theoretical approach to calculate the Collins-Soper kernel, a quantity that describes how the distribution of quarks’ transverse momentum inside a proton changes with the collision energy. The team used lattice quantum chromodynamics (QCD), supercomputer-based simulations that track quark-gluon interactions on a 4D space-time lattice.

The new theoretical approach enabled the team to significantly simplify their lattice QCD calculations and obtain precise results for even the small transverse motion of quarks, where the quark-gluon interactions become strong and complex. Such precise descriptions of the small transverse motion of quarks could not be achieved in previous lattice QCD calculations that used more conventional approaches.

The new results for low-transverse-momentum quarks are consistent with previous results but are much more precise and have significantly smaller uncertainties. They also match up with models developed to explain existing experimental data. These achievements demonstrate that the new approach can be used to predict and interpret future experimental results at different collision energies at the EIC, which is being built at Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the European Large Hadron Collider. Physicists will use these predictions and experiments to learn about quarks’ small transverse motion within protons and how that motion contributes to proton spin.

References:

“Parton distributions from boosted fields in the Coulomb gauge” by Xiang Gao, Wei-Yang Liu and Yong Zhao, 10 May 2024, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.109.094506

“Nonperturbative Collins-Soper kernel from chiral quarks with physical masses” by Dennis Bollweg, Xiang Gao, Swagato Mukherjee and Yong Zhao, 2 April 2024, Physics Letters B.

DOI: 10.1016/j.physletb.2024.138617

This work was supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics, within the frameworks of the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) award “Fundamental Nuclear Physics at the Exascale and Beyond,” by the “Quark-Gluon Tomography” Topical Collaboration, by a DOE Office of Science Early Career Award, and by the National Science Foundation. This research used awards of computer time provided by the INCITE program at Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, the ALCC program at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center.

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