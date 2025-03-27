How Science Could Resolve Africa’s Largest Water Dispute

Researchers propose a framework for equitable sharing of the Nile’s water and hydropower resources during extended drought periods.
A new study proposes a science-based policy for operating the Nile River’s mega-dams during prolonged droughts, aiming to balance Ethiopia’s need for hydropower with Egypt’s dependence on downstream water. The framework introduces a shared drought metric using the Aswan High Dam’s level to reduce regional conflict and promote sustainable water and energy management.
One of the most significant resource-related tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Africa centers on the Nile River, where disputes over water access and dam operations are intensifying among Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt. At the heart of the conflict is how upstream damming impacts each country’s share of Nile water and access to hydropower.
A recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment offers a scientific framework for managing the Nile’s large dams during extended droughts. The goal is to strike a balance between generating sustainable hydropower and minimizing water shortages for downstream communities.
The research, co-authored by Essam Heggy, co-principal investigator at the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering Center for Arid and Water Research Exploration (AWARE), housed within the USC Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, assesses the effectiveness of various drought-mitigation strategies for operating the Nile’s mega-dams.
Background
Most of the Nile River flows originate from the highlands in Ethiopia and flow northward to the lowlands in Egypt and to the Mediterranean. The rising dispute is over what control the dam operators should have over the flowing water during prolonged periods of drought. While Egypt relies on the Nile for water, Ethiopia relies on its newly completed mega-dam, named Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for hydroelectric power.
Corresponding author Essam Heggy explains the source of tension as follows: “Nile upstream hydropower dams will bring electricity to 60% of the population of Ethiopia while 98 % of Egypt’s annual renewable water resources come from the same river; the upstream is in a dire need for energy and downstream is in a dire need for water.”
He adds, “Over a decade of negotiation, no cooperative operation framework has been reached due to the lack of a metric assessment of the mega-dam operations on both the up and downstream interests during prolonged drought (multi-years of drought). These droughts are expected to worsen, causing severe consequences to the river riparian.”
The challenge, says Heggy, is to determine how to operate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during prolonged drought and to accurately predict what the gains and losses are, both up and downstream of the Nile’s Dams.
The new Communications Earth & Environment paper reframes the notion of prolonged drought and tries to come up with what the authors believe is an ideal operation policy allowing GERD to generate a sustainable energy. The framework suggests allowing for ~87% of GERD’s optimal hydropower without a dam-induced downstream water deficit for Egypt in the midst of hydro-climatic extremes.
The authors hope to increase the resilience for prolonged droughts to the more than 300 million inhabitants of the Eastern Nile Basin who live under highly uncertain climatic projections.
Heggy and colleagues from Catholic University of Louvain, Northern Michigan University, NARSS, and National Research Centre in Egypt, utilized an up-to-date hydraulic model to assess the efficiency of several suggested policies that address the uncertainty around the impacts of upstream dams during prolonged drought. They also looked at 100-year-long historical data and simulated several operations policies to generate sustainable hydropower and minimizing downstream water stress.
Their simulated policies get at the heart of the issue: determining mitigations by better defining prolonged drought conditions in the Eastern Nile Basin with one metric: the critical level of the Aswan High Dam. Heggy references other journals to show the competing definitions of drought held by countries in the region.
A New Approach to Reduce Conflict
The Nile in Egypt is fed by two branches: The Blue Nile from the Ethiopian Highlands accounting for more than 80% of the river’s flow, and the White Nile from Lake Victoria accounting for the rest. Heggy and colleagues suggest the following: Instead of only looking to the current flow of the Blue Nile as an indicator of prolonged drought, policymakers should rely on the level of the Aswan High Dam as the indicator of this extreme hydro-climatic condition, coming up with a figure of Aswan High Dam being at 165 meters (~78 billion cubic meters) as the figure at which drought should be declared and the mitigation measures should be activated.
The authors’ belief is that this approach can resolve disagreement on what constitutes “dry years” and “flow volume.” It also incorporates water budget contributions from the White and Blue Nile flows. In addition, the study’s authors outlined what they believe is an optimized policy in which the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia can still generate sustainable energy of more than 87% of its optimal hydropower without triggering a dam-induced downstream water deficit in Egypt.
Mohamed Ramah, a PhD graduate researcher at Catholic University of Louvain, stated, “Only the metric assessment of both demands of upstream hydropower and downstream water budget can resolve the conflict, not only calling for increasing upstream hydropower dams while undermining downstream water deficit as advocated by scientific interest groups.”
Heggy says, “Sharing the Nile’s water and hydropower resources under increasingly uncertain climatic forecasts is a wake-up call for policymakers to fight this uncertainty together with open science and bring water and climate research to the level where they can achieve peace and prosperity.”
Reference: “Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam can generate sustainable hydropower while minimizing downstream water deficit during prolonged droughts” by Essam Heggy, Abotalib Z. Abotalib, Jongeun You, Emmanuel Hanert and Mohamed Ramah, 9 December 2024, Communications Earth & Environment.
DOI: 10.1038/s43247-024-01821-w
The study was funded by the University of Southern California Zumberge Research and Innovation Fund, the Fulbright Program, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
It says ” most if the Nile water originates from Ethiopia”. It is actually 86% of the Nile water comes from the river Abay in Ethiopia. The Author of this article should have mentioned this fact in the study.
The issue you’re highlighting centers around the tensions surrounding the control of the Nile River water, especially regarding the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the implications of prolonged droughts on the flow of water. Let’s break this down by addressing the causes of drought and potential strategies for mitigating these extended periods of drought:
Causes of Drought in the Nile Basin
1. Climate Change:
o One of the main drivers of drought in the Nile River basin is climate change, which leads to unpredictable and shifting weather patterns. Higher temperatures and altered rainfall patterns result in less consistent water flow, contributing to both shorter and longer droughts in different areas.
o In particular, the Ethiopian highlands, which are crucial for the Nile’s flow, are experiencing shifts in rainfall that can lead to either dry periods or too much rainfall in short bursts, resulting in floods followed by droughts.
2. Changes in Rainfall Patterns:
o The Nile’s flow is heavily dependent on seasonal rainfall in East Africa, particularly in the Ethiopian Highlands. A reduction in rainfall during critical times of the year can drastically affect the amount of water flowing into the Nile.
o In the past, the East African region has been affected by El Niño and La Niña events, which disrupt the normal weather cycle, increasing the likelihood of both droughts and floods.
3. Deforestation and Land Degradation:
o In the Ethiopian highlands and other parts of the Nile basin, land degradation due to deforestation and poor agricultural practices reduces the soil’s ability to retain water, exacerbating the effects of drought. This leads to reduced groundwater recharge and less water flowing into the Nile.
4. Increase Water Demand and Diversion:
o Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt increase water demand, will disrupt natural water flow, which will exacerbate the effects of drought.
Mitigating Prolonged Periods of Drought
1. Improved Water Management:
o One of the most crucial steps in mitigating drought is ensuring efficient water management along the Nile. This includes better coordination between riparian countries, especially Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, to ensure equitable water distribution.
o Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt need to negotiate protocols that allow water conservation and sharing during drought periods without causing political or economic instability.
2. Rainwater Harvesting and Storage:
o Building more reservoirs and promoting rainwater harvesting techniques in areas of the basin can help buffer against water scarcity during droughts. These measures help store water during periods of abundance, making it available during dry seasons.
o The development of large-scale water storage systems could also complement the existing dams to regulate water flow more effectively.
3. Climate-Resilient Agriculture:
o Since agriculture is a key sector in the Nile Basin economies, promoting climate-resilient farming practices can reduce the vulnerability of the region to droughts. This includes adopting drought-resistant crops, improving irrigation techniques, and adopting water-efficient farming practices.
o Introducing techniques like drip irrigation and the use of soil moisture sensors can help conserve water and make farming more efficient during dry periods.
4. Investing in Early Warning Systems:
o Investing in climate forecasting and early warning systems is essential for better managing droughts. These systems can predict when drought conditions are likely to develop, allowing for timely responses and adaptation.
o In addition, improving climate data collection and sharing among the countries in the Nile basin can help in making informed decisions about water usage and management during droughts.
5. Restoring Ecosystems:
o Ecological restoration of the Nile Basin, especially in the Ethiopian highlands, can significantly reduce the effects of drought. Planting trees, preventing soil erosion, and reforesting areas can improve water retention and help maintain a more consistent flow of water into the Nile.
o Community-based reforestation programs can empower local populations to restore their environment while simultaneously addressing drought conditions.
6. International Cooperation and Diplomacy:
o A long-term solution to the water dispute in the Nile River is likely to come through international cooperation and diplomatic negotiations. The Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) has made efforts to enhance cooperation, but a more formalized and enforceable agreement between the Nile’s riparian countries, including specific protocols for drought years, is necessary.
o Establishing a neutral body that oversees the management and distribution of water, especially during drought conditions, could prevent conflicts over water usage.
7. Water Conservation Technologies:
o Introducing new technologies such as desalination plants, efficient irrigation systems, and water recycling programs can play a role in reducing the pressure on the Nile’s water resources.
o Encouraging water conservation practices at both the individual and industrial levels will help stretch limited resources and reduce the negative impacts of drought.
Long-Term Impact of Worsening Droughts
The risks of worsening droughts are significant, especially considering the growing populations and agricultural needs in the Nile Basin. Some of the severe consequences include:
• Agricultural Failures: Droughts could result in crop failures, leading to food shortages, economic decline, and increased poverty in already vulnerable regions.
• Conflict Over Water Resources: As water becomes scarcer, tensions over access to the Nile’s waters could escalate, potentially leading to political instability or even conflict between riparian countries.
• Ecological Damage: Prolonged droughts can also cause significant harm to ecosystems, affecting wildlife and natural resources that depend on consistent water availability.
• Increased Migration: People from drought-affected areas may be forced to migrate to urban centers or neighboring countries in search of water, food, and work, which could place additional stress on other regions and potentially lead to social unrest.
Conclusion
The management of droughts in the Nile Basin requires a multifaceted approach that balances sustainable water use, climate adaptation, and diplomatic cooperation. Addressing the root causes of drought, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and fostering regional collaboration will be key to reducing the devastating impacts of prolonged droughts in this vital river basin.