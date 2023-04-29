Hubble Space Telescope: Celebrating 33 Years of Cosmic Discovery

The Hubble Space Telescope just marked its 33rd year in orbit around the Earth with a remarkable gift for us all — an awe-inspiring new image of a celestial nursery close to us, known as NGC 1333.

This age-defying telescope continues to peel back the layers of the universe, even after more than three decades. This video provides a glimpse into some of the scientific achievements that Hubble has provided during its most recent year in orbit.

Key Hubble Space Telescope Milestones