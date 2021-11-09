Hubble Team Successfully Recovers Advanced Camera for Surveys, Investigation Continues

The Hubble team successfully recovered the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument on November 7. The instrument has started taking science observations once again. Hubble’s other instruments remain in safe mode while NASA continues investigating the lost synchronization messages first detected on October 23. The camera was selected as the first instrument to recover as it faces the fewest complications should a lost message occur.

Over the past week, the mission team has continued investigating the root cause of the synchronization issues and has seen no additional problems. The team will continue looking into possible short-term solutions this week and develop estimates for implementation. Once this occurs, the team will discuss returning the other instruments to operational status and resuming their science observations.