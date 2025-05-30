Hubble Trouble Solved? Webb Telescope Finally Cracks the Universe’s Growth Mystery

Scientists have long puzzled over a discrepancy in how fast the universe is expanding, but new, sharper data from the James Webb Space Telescope may finally be solving the mystery.

By refining distance measurements using powerful infrared instruments and analyzing exploding stars and red giants, researchers led have brought previously conflicting values of the Hubble Constant into agreement.

A Cosmic Puzzle: Conflicting Expansion Rates

For years, scientists have been chasing a puzzling inconsistency in our understanding of the universe.

We know the universe is expanding, but measurements of how fast it’s growing have given different answers depending on whether we look at the early universe or the present day. If both were correct, it would challenge the very foundation of modern cosmology.

Now, new and more precise data from the James Webb Space Telescope is offering a fresh perspective—and it looks like the universe may not be misbehaving after all.

“This new evidence is suggesting that our Standard Model of the universe is holding up,” said University of Chicago Prof. Wendy Freedman, a leading figure in the debate over this rate of expansion, known as the Hubble Constant.

“It doesn’t mean we won’t find things in the future that are inconsistent with the model, but at the moment the Hubble Constant doesn’t seem to be it,” she said.

The findings were published in the May 27 issue of The Astrophysical Journal.

Two Ways to Measure the Universe’s Growth

To figure out how fast the universe is expanding, scientists use two major techniques.

The first involves studying the ancient light left over from the Big Bang. This glow, called the cosmic microwave background, is still spreading through space and provides a snapshot of the early universe.

Freedman focuses on the second method—measuring how fast the universe is expanding in the present day, closer to home. Surprisingly, this is the harder task. Measuring distances across vast cosmic scales is incredibly complex and requires careful observation of stars and galaxies.

Supernovae and Stellar Benchmarks

Over the last half century or so, scientists have come up with a number of ways to measure relatively nearby distances. One relies on catching the light of a particular class of star at its peak brightness, when it explodes as a supernova, at the end of its life. If we know the maximum brightness of these supernovae, measuring their apparent luminosities allows us to calculate its distance. Additional observations tell us how fast the galaxy in which that supernova occurred is moving away from us. Freedman has also pioneered two other methods that use what we know about two other types of stars: red giant stars and carbon stars.

However, there are many corrections that must be applied to these measurements before a final distance can be declared. Scientists must first account for cosmic dust that dims the light between us and these distant stars in their host galaxies. They must also check and correct for luminosity differences that may arise over cosmic time. And finally, subtle measurement uncertainties in the instrumentation used to make the measurements must be identified and corrected for.

Sharper Eyes in the Sky

But with technological advances such as the launch of the much more powerful James Webb Space Telescope in 2021, scientists have been able to increasingly refine these measurements.

“We’ve more than doubled our sample of galaxies used to calibrate the supernovae,” Freedman said. “The statistical improvement is significant. This considerably strengthens the result.”

Numbers Align at Last

Freedman’s latest calculation, which incorporates data from both the Hubble Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, finds a value of 70.4 kilometers per second per megaparsec, plus or minus 3%.

That brings her value into statistical agreement with recent measurements from the cosmic microwave background, which is 67.4, plus or minus 0.7%.

Webb has four times the resolution of the Hubble Telescope, which allows it to identify individual stars previously detected in blurry groups. It’s also about 10 times as sensitive, which provides higher precision, and the ability to find even fainter objects of interest.

“We’re really seeing how fantastic the James Webb Space Telescope is for accurately measuring distances to galaxies,” said co-author Taylor Hoyt of the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory. “Using its infrared detectors, we can see through dust that has historically plagued accurate measurement of distances, and we can measure with much greater accuracy the brightnesses of stars,” added co-author Barry Madore, of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

Decoding the Universe’s Mysteries

Freedman explained that astrophysicists have been trying to come up with a theory that would have explained different rates of expansion as the universe ages.

“There have been well over 1,000 papers trying to attack this problem, and it’s just turned out to be extraordinarily difficult to do,” she said.

Scientists are still trying to find cracks in the Standard Model that describes the universe, which could provide clues to the nature of two big outstanding mysteries—dark matter and dark energy. But the Hubble Constant increasingly seems not to be the place to look.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Freedman and her team will be using the Webb Telescope next year to get measurements in a group of galaxies called the Coma cluster, which should provide more data from a different angle, she said. “These measurements will allow us to measure the Hubble constant directly, without the additional step of needing the supernovae.”

“I am optimistic about resolving this in the next few years, as we boost the accuracy to make these measurements,” she said.

Reference: “Status Report on the Chicago-Carnegie Hubble Program (CCHP): Measurement of the Hubble Constant Using the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes” by Wendy L. Freedman, Barry F. Madore, Taylor J. Hoyt, In Sung Jang, Abigail J. Lee and Kayla A. Owens, 27 May 2025, The Astrophysical Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/adce78

Other UChicago coauthors included In Sung Jang, Abigail Lee and Kayla Owens.

Funding: NASA

