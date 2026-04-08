Scientists Warn: Humanity Has Pushed the Planet Past Its Limits

Human population and consumption have surpassed Earth’s limits, increasing risks to climate and global stability.

The Earth is already operating beyond its capacity to sustainably support the global population, according to new research highlighting growing strain on food systems, climate stability, and human well-being. Despite this, researchers say that slowing population growth and increasing global awareness could still help reduce long-term risks.

Published in Environmental Research Letters, the study concludes that human activity has exceeded the planet’s long-term limits. If current patterns of consumption continue, environmental and social pressures are expected to intensify across the world.

Population growth now exceeds planetary limits

Drawing on more than two centuries of global population data, the study identifies a major shift in population dynamics that began in the mid-twentieth century.

Lead author, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology Corey Bradshaw from Flinders University, says the findings reveal a clear biological signal that humanity is exceeding what Earth can sustain.

“Earth cannot keep up with the way in which we are using resources. It cannot support even today’s demand without major changes, with our findings showing that we are pushing the planet harder than it can possibly cope,” says Professor Bradshaw from the Global Ecology Laboratory in the College of Science and Engineering.

Growth dynamics shifted after mid-century

The research team, including distinguished Professor Paul Ehrlich who recently passed away, analyzed more than 200 years of global population records and applied ecological growth models to examine how population size and growth rates have evolved over time.

They assessed long-term trends across different regions and compared population changes with shifts in climate, emissions, and ecological footprint to better understand how human numbers contribute to environmental stress.

Before the 1950s, population growth accelerated as human numbers increased. Larger populations supported more innovation, greater energy use, and faster technological development, which in turn enabled further expansion.

This pattern changed in the early 1960s, when growth rates began to decline even as the total population continued to rise.

“This shift marked the beginning of what we call ‘a negative demographic phase,” says Professor Bradshaw.

“It means that adding more people no longer translates into faster growth. When we examined this phase, we found the global population is likely to peak somewhere between 11.7 and 12.4 billion people by the late 2060s or 2070s if current trends hold.”

Sustainable population far below current levels

Professor Bradshaw explains that this projected peak is risky and has only been made possible by heavy reliance on fossil fuels and the rapid depletion of natural resources.

“The truly sustainable population is much lower and closer to what the world supported in the mid-twentieth century. Our calculations show a sustainable global population closer to about 2.5 billion people if everyone were to live within ecological limits and comfortable, economically secure living standards,” he says.

The gap between this estimate and the current global population of about 8.3 billion highlights the scale of overconsumption. According to the researchers, decades of fossil fuel use have masked this imbalance by boosting food production, energy supply, and industrial output, while also driving climate change and pollution.

Population size drives environmental stress

The study identifies a strong connection between population size and rising global temperatures, increasing ecological footprints, and higher carbon emissions during the negative demographic phase. In many cases, total population size explained more variation in these environmental indicators than per capita consumption.

Professor Bradshaw says this demonstrates how both population growth and consumption patterns contribute to environmental pressure. “Humanity’s current path will push societies into deeper crises unless we make major changes,” he says.

“The planet’s life support systems are already under strain and without rapid shifts in how we use energy, land, and food, billions of people will face increasing instability. Our study shows these limits are not theoretical but unfolding right now.”

Long-term risks and possible pathways

The researchers emphasize that their findings do not predict an abrupt collapse, but instead outline the long-term pressures shaping humanity’s future. Exceeding Earth’s ‘biocapacity’ is expected to lead to stronger climate impacts, biodiversity loss, reduced food and water security, and widening inequality.

Professor Bradshaw says societies must rethink how they manage land, water, energy, and materials to ensure stable conditions for future generations.

“Smaller populations with lower consumption create better outcomes for both people and the planet,” he says. “The window to act is narrowing, but meaningful change is still achievable if nations work together.”

The team hopes the findings will encourage governments, organizations, and communities to adopt long-term strategies that respect environmental limits, stabilize population growth, and protect natural systems.

“The choices we make over the coming decades will determine the well-being of future generations and the resilience of the natural world that supports all life,” concludes Professor Bradshaw.

Reference: “Global human population has surpassed Earth’s sustainable carrying capacity” by Corey J A Bradshaw, Melinda A Judge, Daniel T Blumstein, Paul R Ehrlich, Aisha N Z Dasgupta, Mathis Wackernagel, Lewis J Z Weeda and Peter N Le Souëf, 27 March 2026, Environmental Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ae51aa

The Kids Research Institute Australia and Population Matters supported various aspects of the project.

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