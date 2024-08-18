Innovative Compound Uses New Mechanism To Kill Cancer Cells

A Bochum team developed a compound that triggers cancer cell death via ferroptosis, showing promise for new cancer therapies but requiring further development to target only cancer cells.

For the first time, a team from Bochum has created a substance that can trigger ferroptosis, a specific type of cell death, in cancer cells. This breakthrough could lead to the development of new drugs.

The research was carried out in Dr. Johannes Karges’ Medicinal Inorganic Chemistry group in collaboration with doctoral student Nicolás Montesdeoca and two Bachelor students, Lukas Johannknecht and Elizaveta Efanova, and with the support of Dr. Jaqueline Heinen-Weiler from the Medical Imaging Center at Ruhr University Bochum.

Two types of programmed cell death

In programmed cell death, certain signaling molecules initiate a kind of suicide program to cause cells to die in a controlled manner. This is an essential step to eliminate damaged cells or to control the number of cells in certain tissues, for example.

Apoptosis has long been known as a mechanism for programmed cell death. Ferroptosis is another mechanism that has recently been discovered which, in contrast to other cell death mechanisms, is characterized by the accumulation of lipid peroxides. This process is typically catalyzed by iron – ferrum in Latin – which is where the name ferroptosis derives from.

“Searching for an alternative to the mechanism of action of conventional chemotherapeutic agents, we specifically looked for a substance capable of triggering ferroptosis,” explains Johannes Karges. His group synthesized a cobalt-containing metal complex that accumulates in the mitochondria of cells and generates reactive oxygen species, more precisely hydroxide radicals. These radicals attack polyunsaturated fatty acids, resulting in the formation of large quantities of lipid peroxides, which in turn trigger ferroptosis. The team was thus the first to produce a cobalt complex designed to specifically trigger ferroptosis.

Effectiveness demonstrated on artificial microtumors

The researchers from Bochum used a variety of cancer cell lines to show that the cobalt complex induces ferroptosis in tumor cells. On top of that, the substance slowed down the growth of artificially produced microtumors.

“We are confident that the development of metal complexes that trigger ferroptosis is a promising new approach for cancer treatment,” as Johannes Karges sums up the research, adding: “However, there’s still a long way to go before our studies result in a drug.” The metal complex must first prove effective in animal studies and clinical trials. What’s more, the substance doesn’t currently selectively target tumor cells, but would also attack healthy cells. This means that researchers must first find a way to package the cobalt complex in such a way that it damages nothing but tumor cells.

Reference: “Ferroptosis Inducing Co(III) Polypyridine Sulfasalazine Complex for Therapeutically Enhanced Anticancer Therapy” by Nicolás Montesdeoca, Lukas Johannknecht, Elizaveta Efanova, Jacqueline Heinen-Weiler and Johannes Karges, 13 August 2024, Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.202412585

Johannes Karges is funded by a Liebig Scholarship from the Fonds der Chemischen Industrie as well as the Life Sciences Bridge Award from the Aventis Foundation and the Paul Ehrlich & Ludwig Darmstaedter Early Career Award 2024.