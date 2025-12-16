Is a Vegan Diet Safe for Kids? Largest Ever Study Weighs Benefits Against Risks

A review of research to date finds that vegan and vegetarian diets can support healthy growth in children, but may pose a risk of nutrient deficiencies if key nutrients are not adequately obtained.

A major new meta-analysis finds that vegetarian and vegan diets can support healthy growth in children when they are carefully planned and include appropriate supplements. The research represents the most comprehensive evaluation so far of plant-based eating patterns in young people.

Scientists from Italy, the USA, and Australia reviewed data from more than 48,000 children and adolescents around the world who followed different types of diets. They assessed growth, overall health, and nutritional adequacy, concluding that vegetarian and vegan diets can provide many essential nutrients and support normal development. However, the analysis also shows that deficiencies can occur if certain nutrients are not supplied through fortified foods or supplements.

The peer-reviewed findings, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, indicate that plant-based diets may also be linked to added health advantages for children. These include more favorable indicators of cardiovascular health when compared with omnivorous diets that contain meat, fish, and other animal-derived foods.

This meta-analysis draws on evidence from 59 studies conducted across 18 countries, focusing on children and adolescents under the age of 18. It compared lacto-ovo-vegetarian (which include dairy products and eggs, but exclude meat, fish, and poultry) and vegan diets (which exclude all animal-derived foods) with omnivorous diets. In total, the analysis included data from 7,280 lacto-ovo-vegetarians, 1,289 vegans, and 40,059 omnivores, covering a wide range of nutritional and health outcomes.

The results show that vegetarian children generally consumed higher amounts of fiber, iron, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium than those eating omnivorous diets. At the same time, they tended to have lower intakes of total energy, protein, fat, vitamin B1,2 and zinc. Although fewer studies focused specifically on vegan children, the available evidence revealed similar nutritional patterns.

“Notably, vitamin B12 didn’t reach adequate levels without supplementation or fortified foods, and calcium, iodine and zinc intakes were often at the lower end of recommended ranges, making them important nutrients to consider for children on plant-based diets,” explains the study co-author Dr. Jeannette Beasley, an Associate Professor in the Departments of Nutrition and Food Studies and Medicine at New York University.

“Vegan children, in particular, had especially low calcium intake.”

Health benefits

Despite these risks, both vegan and vegetarian children displayed more favorable cardiovascular health profiles than omnivores, with lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol – the “unhealthy” form of cholesterol.

Growth and body composition measures indicated that children on plant-based diets tended to be leaner than omnivores: vegetarian children were slightly shorter and lighter, with lower body mass index (BMI), fat mass ,and bone mineral content. Vegan children also had shorter stature and lower BMI scores.

“Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children,” states lead-author Dr. Monica Dinu, who focuses on exploring how nutrition shapes health and well-being at the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, at the University of Florence, in Italy.

Parents: take an informed approach

Plant-based diets remain entirely achievable for children and can offer environmental advantages as well as health benefits. The authors stress that families should not be discouraged from choosing vegetarian or vegan diets for ethical, environmental, or health reasons. Instead, they recommend that parents approach these diets with informed planning and, where possible, seek support from clinicians such as dietitians and pediatric health professionals. With attention to a few key nutrients, these diets can fully meet children’s needs during periods of rapid growth while reducing nutritional risks.

“We hope these findings offer clearer guidance on both the benefits and potential risks of plant-based diets, helping the growing number of parents choosing these diets for health, ethical, or environmental reasons,” Dr. Dinu adds.

More research needed, but balance is key

The authors also emphasize the need for clear, evidence-based guidance to support families with planning healthy plant-based diets for children, who may have higher nutritional needs during periods of rapid growth and development.

However, the researchers caution that these results are limited by the cross-sectional design of most included studies, variability in methods and populations, and challenges in accurately assessing children’s dietary intake.

“In conclusion,” says fellow co-author Dr. Wolfgang Marx, from the Food & Mood Centre, at Deakin University, Australia, “while well-planned vegetarian and vegan diets are nutritionally adequate and beneficial for adults, there is far less clarity about their suitability for children – leading to inconsistent or even conflicting advice for parents.

“Our findings suggest that a balanced approach is essential, with families paying close attention to certain nutrients – particularly vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, iron, and zinc – to ensure their children get everything they need to thrive.”

Reference: “Lacto-ovo-vegetarian and vegan diets in children and adolescents: a systematic review and meta-analysis of nutritional and health outcomes” by Sofia Lotti, Giona Panizza, Daniela Martini, Wolfgang Marx, Jeannette M. Beasley, Barbara Colombini and Monica Dinu, 11 December 2025, Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1080/10408398.2025.2572983

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