Juno Captures New Image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot During 12th Flyby

TOPICS:

By Tony Greicius, NASA April 23, 2018

New Juno Image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

This image of Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot and surrounding turbulent zones was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

The color-enhanced image is a combination of three separate images taken on April 1 between 3:09 a.m. PDT (6:09 a.m. EDT) and 3:24 a.m. PDT (6:24 a.m. EDT), as Juno performed its 12th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the images were taken, the spacecraft was 15,379 miles (24,749 kilometers) to 30,633 miles (49,299 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a southern latitude spanning 43.2 to 62.1 degrees.

Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Juno Captures New Image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot During 12th Flyby"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.