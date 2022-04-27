Know Your Crew…Four! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission Astronauts [Video]

After being together — every day — for many many months, preparing for a long-duration spaceflight, you’d think the astronauts of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission would know one another pretty well. And you’d be right, even down to them being pretty sure who is going to tell the next bad joke! Watch as Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins, and Samantha Cristoforetti have fun answering questions about each other, pondering the 1995 versions of themselves, great baristas in history, and the wonders of American take-out food.

Video Transcript:

Are we ready?

Any time.

Okay.

They have been running the whole time!

Kjell is obviously on top of this!

And, start!

Okay.

Who would win in a foot race?

Watty.

All right this should probably settle it.

That’s fine we should probably have a foot race.

It would take 1995 Farmer…maybe.

Against 1995 me?

Yes, it’s the only way I have a chance…maybe!

Oh man, this is a big one.

Who do you think will make the best coffee in space?

Kjell?

Oh, I don’t know. Samantha, you were a barista right? At one point?

I was, yeah.

I don’t think that this has to be who’s the best. I think that this is just like as long as there’s good coffee, right?

I’m the best coffee drinker, does that count?

Sure!

I’m petty good at drinking coffee.

I’m, I’m working on it.

I’m going to work on it.

OH, BOY!!!

Who is the bigger sci-fi fan?

Oh that’s a tough one.

Um… what level of sci-fi? Like, good sci-fi?

Right. Like, like Samantha…

Here’s like Star Wars, and here’s everything else!

All right, next question. End of that subject.

Hey, we can agree that we’re both…

And then we’re going to convert Watty!

Yeah we have to introduce Watty to all of the sci-fi pre-1995.

Next question.

What science experiments will your crew members be best at?

Holy cow, that’s a tough one!

All right, well Kjell a doctor. Farmer is grip and grasp.

YOU BEAT ME TO IT!

Alright, Farmer is our Grip and Grasp specialist, no questions about that.

Watty, it is our crew Earth Observation, has to do with rocks.

And, Kjell, anything that has to do with the…

Not that we would ever do anything like that but like you know cutting and suturing and…

Know about experiment that we don’t know?

Alright!

You got this.

What is my worst habit? No. What is your worst habit?

No, what is your worst habit?

It says “What is your worst habit … that you think would annoy your crewmates?”

Uh… telling bad jokes?

YES!, Oh yeah! Yeah.

Is there a habit you’ve picked up from your crewmates?

Bad jokes! Bad jokes.

For somebody who rolls their eyes at his jokes all the time, you have started stepping up with your own.

Right here, Watty! Come on!

Resistance is futile!

It just rubs off on you!

I have a long way to go!

Who has the worst poker face?

That would be me probably.

Yeah.

Because even if your face doesn’t give away your gestures!

It’s all Italian!

Samantha, your hands aren’t moving…what’s wrong?

That’s your outside hands!

Wow!

Who do you learn from the most?

I think you guys are a team there.

I think that…

Samantha learns all about American culture from us.

American cuisine in particular!

With high cuisine!

Like all of that we’re just sophisticated…

You’re teaching us high cuisine!

We’re just teaching you like, eating food in parking lots.