Last Minute Glitch Throws NASA’s Boeing Starliner Launch Plans off Course

NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) scrubbed Saturday’s Starliner launch opportunity due to the computer ground launch sequencer not loading into the correct operational configuration after proceeding into terminal count. The ULA team is working to understand the cause.

The next launch opportunity for the launch of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test was Sunday, June 2, at 12:03 p.m. EDT. However, NASA, Boeing, and ULA are forgoing that launch attempt, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida.

NASA, Boeing, and ULA hosted a news conference to discuss the scrubbed launch attempt. (See video below) Saturday’s launch was to carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station but was scrubbed because the ground launch sequencer system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s necessary redundancy.



NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) officials discussed details of a scrub decision made ahead of the second launch attempt for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test on June 1, 2024. Participants in the briefing included Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program; Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program; and Tory Bruno, president and CEO, ULA. Credit: NASA/Chris Chamberland

ULA will assess the ground support equipment overnight, and NASA will provide an update on June 2 on the next steps for the flight. The next available launch opportunities are Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.