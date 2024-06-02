Last Minute Glitch Throws NASA’s Boeing Starliner Launch Plans off Course

By NASA June 2, 2024

NASA, Boeing, and ULA scrubbed the Crew Flight Test launch due to issues with the ground launch sequencer and ground support equipment at Cape Canaveral.

NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) scrubbed Saturday’s Starliner launch opportunity due to the computer ground launch sequencer not loading into the correct operational configuration after proceeding into terminal count. The ULA team is working to understand the cause.

The next launch opportunity for the launch of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test was Sunday, June 2, at 12:03 p.m. EDT. However, NASA, Boeing, and ULA are forgoing that launch attempt, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida.

Atlas V Rocket With Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft Aboard on Launch Pad at Sunset

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen at sunset on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, Friday, May 31, 2024, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test is the first launch with astronauts of the Boeing spacecraft and United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA, Boeing, and ULA hosted a news conference to discuss the scrubbed launch attempt. (See video below) Saturday’s launch was to carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station but was scrubbed because the ground launch sequencer system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s necessary redundancy.


NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) officials discussed details of a scrub decision made ahead of the second launch attempt for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test on June 1, 2024. Participants in the briefing included Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program; Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program; and Tory Bruno, president and CEO, ULA. Credit: NASA/Chris Chamberland

ULA will assess the ground support equipment overnight, and NASA will provide an update on June 2 on the next steps for the flight. The next available launch opportunities are Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

