Listening to Music May Cut Dementia Risk by 39%, Study Finds

People who always listen to music have a 39% lower risk of developing dementia, while those who play a musical instrument experience a 35% reduction in risk.

Listening to music after the age of 70 may significantly lower the risk of developing dementia, according to a large Monash University study involving more than 10,800 older adults.

The research, led by Monash honors student Emma Jaffa and Professor Joanne Ryan, examined how both listening to and playing music affect brain health in people over 70. The findings revealed that those who consistently listened to music had a 39 percent lower chance of developing dementia compared with individuals who never, rarely, or only occasionally listened. Playing a musical instrument was also linked to a 35 percent reduction in dementia risk.

The study drew on information from the ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly (ASPREE) project and its companion, the ASPREE Longitudinal Study of Older Persons (ALSOP) sub-study. The results were published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

The study found that always listening to music was associated with the greatest reduction in dementia risk, with a 39 percent lower incidence of dementia and 17 percent lower incidence of cognitive impairment, as well as higher scores in overall cognition and episodic memory (used when recalling everyday events). While regularly engaging in both music listening and playing was associated with a 33 percent decreased risk of dementia and 2a 2 percent decreased risk of cognitive impairment.

Implications for Cognitive Health

According to Ms. Jaffa, the findings of the study “suggest music activities may be an accessible strategy for maintaining cognitive health in older adults, though causation cannot be established,” she said.

Population aging has become a global public health concern due to advances in medicine and technology extending human lifespans, and this longer life expectancy has also meant an increase in the prevalence of age‐related diseases, including cognitive decline and dementia.

With no cure currently available for dementia, the importance of identifying strategies to help prevent or delay the onset of the disease is critical,” senior author Professor Ryan said.

“Evidence suggests that brain aging is not just based on age and genetics but can be influenced by one’s own environmental and lifestyle choices. Our study suggests that lifestyle-based interventions, such as listening and/or playing music can promote cognitive health.”

