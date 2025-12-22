MIT Reveals How High-Fat Diets Quietly Prime the Liver for Cancer

A fatty diet doesn’t just damage the liver — it rewires its cells in ways that give cancer a dangerous head start.
Eating a diet high in fat is one of the strongest known risk factors for liver cancer. New research from MIT explains why, showing that fatty diets can fundamentally change how liver cells behave in ways that make cancer more likely to develop.
The study found that when the liver is exposed to a high-fat diet, mature liver cells called hepatocytes undergo a striking shift. Instead of maintaining their specialized roles, these cells revert to a more primitive, stem-cell-like state. While this transformation helps the cells cope with the ongoing stress caused by excess fat, it also leaves them far more vulnerable to becoming cancerous over time.
“If cells are forced to deal with a stressor, such as a high-fat diet, over and over again, they will do things that will help them survive, but at the risk of increased susceptibility to tumorigenesis,” says Alex K. Shalek, director of the Institute for Medical Engineering and Sciences (IMES), the J. W. Kieckhefer Professor in IMES and the Department of Chemistry, and a member of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
The team also pinpointed several transcription factors that appear to drive this cellular regression. Because these molecules help control whether liver cells stay mature or revert to an immature state, they may offer promising targets for future drugs aimed at reducing cancer risk in vulnerable patients.
Shalek; Ömer Yilmaz, an MIT associate professor of biology and a member of the Koch Institute; and Wolfram Goessling, co-director of the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology, are the senior authors of the study, which appears today in Cell. MIT graduate student Constantine Tzouanas, former MIT postdoc Jessica Shay, and Massachusetts General Brigham postdoc Marc Sherman are the co-first authors of the paper.
What Happens to Liver Cells Under Long-Term Fat Stress
High-fat diets are known to promote inflammation and fat buildup in the liver, leading to a condition called steatotic liver disease. This disorder can also result from other long-term metabolic stresses, including heavy alcohol use, and may progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, and eventually cancer.
To better understand what drives this progression, the researchers focused on how liver cells respond at the genetic level when exposed to a high-fat diet, especially which genes are activated or shut down as damage accumulates over time.
The team fed mice a high-fat diet and used single-cell RNA-sequencing to analyze liver cells at multiple stages of disease development. This approach allowed them to track changes in gene activity as the animals moved from early inflammation to tissue scarring and, ultimately, liver cancer.
Early in the process, hepatocytes began activating genes that promote survival under stress. These included genes that reduce the likelihood of cell death and encourage continued cell division. At the same time, genes essential for normal liver function, such as those involved in metabolism and protein secretion, were gradually switched off.
“This really looks like a trade-off, prioritizing what’s good for the individual cell to stay alive in a stressful environment, at the expense of what the collective tissue should be doing,” Tzouanas says.
Some of these shifts occurred quickly, while others developed more slowly. In particular, the decline in metabolic enzyme production unfolded over a longer period. By the end of the study, nearly all mice on the high-fat diet had developed liver cancer.
Why Immature Cells Are More Vulnerable to Cancer
According to the researchers, liver cells that revert to a less mature state appear to be especially susceptible to cancer if they later acquire harmful mutations.
“These cells have already turned on the same genes that they’re going to need to become cancerous. They’ve already shifted away from the mature identity that would otherwise drag down their ability to proliferate,” Tzouanas says. “Once a cell picks up the wrong mutation, then it’s really off to the races and they’ve already gotten a head start on some of those hallmarks of cancer.”
The team also identified specific genes that help coordinate this shift back to an immature state. During the course of the study, a drug targeting one of these genes (thyroid hormone receptor) was approved to treat a severe form of steatotic liver disease known as MASH fibrosis. In addition, a drug that activates another enzyme highlighted in the research (HMGCS2) is currently being tested in clinical trials for steatotic liver disease.
Another potential drug target identified by the researchers is a transcription factor called SOX4. This factor is typically active during fetal development and in only a limited number of adult tissues (but not the liver), making its reactivation in liver cells particularly notable.
Evidence From Human Liver Disease
After observing these effects in mice, the researchers examined whether the same patterns could be found in people. They analyzed liver tissue samples from patients at various stages of liver disease, including individuals who had not yet developed cancer.
The human data closely matched the findings in mice. Over time, genes required for healthy liver function declined, while genes linked to immature cell states became more active. Using these gene expression patterns, the researchers were also able to predict patient survival outcomes.
“Patients who had higher expression of these pro-cell-survival genes that are turned on with high-fat diet survived for less time after tumors developed,” Tzouanas says. “And if a patient has lower expression of genes that support the functions that the liver normally performs, they also survive for less time.”
While cancer developed within about a year in mice, the researchers believe the same process unfolds much more slowly in humans, potentially over a span of roughly 20 years. The timeline likely varies depending on factors such as diet, alcohol use, and viral infections, all of which can encourage liver cells to revert to an immature state.
Can the Damage Be Reversed?
The researchers now plan to explore whether the cellular changes triggered by a high-fat diet can be reversed. Future studies will test whether returning to a healthier diet or using weight-loss medications such as GLP-1 agonists can restore normal liver cell function.
They also hope to further evaluate the transcription factors identified in the study as possible drug targets to prevent damaged liver tissue from progressing to cancer.
“We now have all these new molecular targets and a better understanding of what is underlying the biology, which could give us new angles to improve outcomes for patients,” Shalek says.
Reference: “Hepatic adaptation to chronic metabolic stress primes tumorigenesis” by Constantine N. Tzouanas, Jessica E.S. Shay, Marc S. Sherman, Adam J. Rubin, Benjamin E. Mead, Tyler T. Dao, Junyan Tao, Brandon M. Lehrich, George Eng, Jeffrey Patterson-Fortin, Titus Butzlaff, Miyeko D. Mana, Kellie E. Kolb, Chad Walesky, Brian J. Pepe-Mooney, Colton J. Smith, Sanjay M. Prakadan, Michelle L. Ramseier, Yuzhou Evelyn Tong, Julia Joung, Fangtao Chi, Thomas McMahon-Skates, Carolyn L. Winston, Woo-Jeong Jeong, Katherine J. Aney, Ethan Chen, Sahar Nissim, Feng Zhang, Vikram Deshpande, Satdarshan P. Monga, Georg M. Lauer, Wolfram Goessling, Ömer H. Yilmaz and Alex K. Shalek, 22 December 2025, Cell.
DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.11.031
The research was funded, in part, by a Fannie and John Hertz Foundation Fellowship, a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, the National Institutes of Health, and the MIT Stem Cell Initiative through Foundation MIT.
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Any definition of what I high fat diet is? 100g per day? 200g? Some ratio of g per cm of height?
Googled it: A high-fat diet (HFD) is defined as a diet where more than 30% of calories come from saturated or unsaturated fats. This seems to cover not only SAD (Standard American Diet) as well as keto and Atkins to some degree. But I’m not an expert just a googler 🙂
60% of calories. That would be 133g/day for a 2,000 calorie diet.
Does it matter the kind of fat? After being on the ketogenic diet since 2017, my numbers markers on blood test are better than and any other time in my life. I’m very healthy at age 64. I wonder how my liver is doing. The ketogenic diet is a high fat diet.
I assume this excludes the “good” fats…
Someone on a “high fat diet” who needs a GLP-1 to lose weight is also, by definition, on a high-carb diet. If your experiments aren’t also exploring high-fat/low-carb, then you’re not very good scientists. There are obvious falsifiable hypotheses you aren’t bothering to test.
High-fat/low-carb heals non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Look it up.
I concur!
I agree with the comments.
There are a great variety of lipid types. For instance. Will a high extra Virgin Olive Oil fat intake yield the same outcome as a high sun flower oil intake? I dare to say no. The benefits of high EVOO simply must be offsetting or cause not fatty liver at all. The benefits of EVOO are well scientifically documented and is considered the healthiest fat to consume given it’s a high quality EVOO.
If anything causes liver disease than loads of sugar and in particular fructose. Healthy fats help to heal liver. Setting fat and alcohol intake equal is a red flag for the quality of this article. And, why should a mouse eat a lot of fat, it is not made for this. A human liver is not a mouse liver.
Someday, research like this will be prosecutable under negligent homicide, and promoting it will be akin to drug dealing.
What a load of bs. It’s not even said what fat they’re talking about. It could ultra-procressed, industrial seed oils for all we know, and if so, then this research is right. It’s sure as hell not the case for animal satured fat or even other naturally-occuring fats for that matter.
I completely agree!
This article overreaches. The study uses an extreme mouse high-fat diet as a stress model for rapid liver injury, not a realistic analogue of human eating patterns. In humans, liver cancer risk tracks most strongly with metabolic dysfunction (MASLD/MASH, insulin resistance, obesity, alcohol synergy), not dietary fat intake per se. Long-term lipid-rich diets can coexist with excellent biomarkers in metabolically healthy individuals. Framing this as “fat causes cancer” collapses complex physiology into food-war rhetoric and obscures more plausible, evidence-based risk pathways.
Absolute misleading rubbish. Want a fatty liver? We know the formula for that and it isn’t this reductive HFD BS.
Terrible article. What defines this “high fat diet”? What were the percentage of each macro? Was it high in carbohydrates as well? What percentage was ultra processed food? What type of fat? Absolute rubbish article for scaremongering purposes only.