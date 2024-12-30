Nanobubbles Unleashed: The Game-Changer for Chemistry and Sustainability

New research delves into the stability of nanobubbles and their practical applications across various industries.

Advancements in Nanobubble Research

Gases are vital for many chemical reactions, and bubbles are one way to hold these gases in solution. Nanobubbles — bubbles smaller than a single strand of hair — are more stable than larger bubbles, allowing them to remain in a solution longer without popping. This enhanced stability ensures a higher concentration of gases stays available in the solution, providing more time for chemical reactions to occur.

Under the leadership of Dr. Hamidreza Samouei, researchers at Texas A&M University are delving into what makes nanobubbles so stable and identifying the factors that influence their stability. Their recent discoveries were published in the latest issue of The Journal of Physical Chemistry.

Industrial Applications and Benefits

“When we inject gas at the industrial scale, we don’t want to waste that gas. We want to maximize its use for chemical reactions,” said Samouei, a research assistant professor in the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering. “That’s the main purpose, to keep the gas in solution for a very, very long time, ideally infinite time; to keep the gas in solution without bursting.”

Researchers have discovered that the stability of nanobubbles is based largely on their electric charges and the interactions between the charges of the bubbles and the solvent. Nanobubble stability is also affected by any additives in the solution.

Practical Uses and Future Prospects

The ability of nanobubbles to hold gas in solution gives them many real-world applications, including wastewater treatment, hydroponics, and disinfecting. When nanobubbles are used in hydroponic farming, plants grow larger than their counterparts grown without nanobubbles. Nanobubbles allow for more oxygen to be available in the water, creating a better environment for crops to thrive.

Understanding nanobubble stability is a small piece of a larger research puzzle. Researchers have been injecting carbon dioxide into saltwater solutions to extract different minerals from the solution. The minerals collected from this method, known as brine mining, are used in a variety of applications, such as lithium batteries and magnesium fertilizers.

“For this project, we wanted a way to increase carbon dioxide concentrations, so we used nanobubbles,” Samouei notes. “Now that we have a better understanding of how to increase the lifetime of a nanobubble, they will be a key tool in brine mining practices.”

Reference: “Polarizing Perspectives: Ion- and Dipole-Induced Dipole Interactions Dictate Bulk Nanobubble Stability” by Mohammadjavad Karimi, Gholamabbas Parsafar and Hamidreza Samouei, 11 July 2024, The Journal of Physical Chemistry B.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpcb.4c03973

Dr. Mohammadjavad Karimi and Dr. Gholamabbas Parsafar also collaborated on this research.

