NASA and SpaceX Reschedule Crew-7 Launch

NASA has rescheduled the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station for August 17, following a briefing attended by various international space agencies. The crew members and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara spoke to the media about their training. The Crew-7 mission will mark the seventh under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA, in collaboration with its commercial and international partners, has now rescheduled the launch of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station for 6:56 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 17. The new date, adjusted by two days, accommodates the necessary reconfiguration of the launch pad. This follows a fully commercial SpaceX mission on its Falcon Heavy rocket using Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Crew-7 Mission Briefing

The announcement came during a briefing held on July 25 by NASA representatives along with officials from ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and SpaceX. Each agency – NASA, ESA, and JAXA – along with Roscosmos has a crew member among the four who make up the Crew-7 mission. Discussing a range of topics related to readiness for the mission, the officials highlighted the training the crew of four has moved through along with details of the six-month mission and the research that will be performed in orbit across several scientific disciplines.

Additional Updates and Replays

Mission teams also provided several other updates on upcoming space station missions.

A replay of the mission overview news conference is available on NASA’s official YouTube channel.

Crew Interactions and Future Missions

Following the briefing, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov of Crew-7, as well as NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara talked to the media about training for their upcoming missions to the space station. O’Hara will launch in September from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

A replay of the crew news conference is embedded below.



Crew members from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, and astronaut Loral O’Hara, who will fly to space for the first time, will discuss their upcoming missions to the International Space Station. Crew-7 will carry NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as well as JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the space station no earlier than August 17, 2023. O’Hara is set to launch aboard a Soyuz rocket on Sept. 15, 2023, to join the other crew members to conduct science experiments and research aboard the orbiting laboratory. Credit: NASA

The Crew-7 Mission

Crew-7 is the seventh rotational mission to the International Space Station for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule will carry Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen, Satoshi Furukawa, and Konstantin Borisov to the orbiting laboratory.