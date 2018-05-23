NASA Image of the Day – GRACE-FO Mission Liftoff

The GRACE-FO, or Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On, mission lifted off on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. GRACE-FO is a joint project of NASA and the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The mission will measure changes in how mass is redistributed within and among Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, land and ice sheets, as well as within Earth itself. GRACE-FO is sharing its ride to orbit with five Iridium NEXT communications satellites as part of a commercial rideshare agreement.

This image, and others, are available on Flickr: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmk54iRU

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls