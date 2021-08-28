NASA SpaceX Cargo Dragon Launch to Space Station Scrubbed

By NASA August 28, 2021

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket 23rd Commercial Resupply

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s uncrewed Dragon spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on August 25, 2021, in preparation for the 23rd commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station. The mission will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory. Liftoff was scheduled for 3:37 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 28. Credit: SpaceX

Due to poor weather conditions in the area for today’s planned launch of SpaceX’s 23rd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station, SpaceX and NASA are now targeting liftoff for 3:14 a.m. EDT Sunday, August 29. Launch coverage will begin at 2:45 a.m. on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app.

A launch Sunday would lead to docking Monday, August 30, for the Dragon to deliver important research, crew supplies and hardware to the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory. Docking coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the spacecraft planned to arrive at the space station around 11 a.m.

