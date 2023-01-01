NASA’s Sonification of RS Puppis – A Glittering Star 200 Times Larger Than Our Sun

TOPICS:

By NASA January 1, 2023

Sonification of RS Puppis

This Hubble image shows RS Puppis, a type of variable star known as a Cepheid variable. As variable stars go, Cepheids have comparatively long periods — RS Puppis, for example, varies in brightness by almost a factor of five every 40 or so days.
RS Puppis is unusual; this variable star is shrouded by thick, dark clouds of dust enabling a phenomenon known as a light echo to be shown with stunning clarity. Credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)-Hubble/Europe Collaboration, Acknowledgment: H. Bond (STScI and Penn State University)

RS Puppis is a glittering star 200 times larger than our Sun and wreathed with dust reflecting starlight. Located about 6,500 light-years away, this star rhythmically brightens and dims over a six-week cycle.

In this sonification, scientists represent data in the image as sound for a new, festive way of experiencing RS Puppis. Pitch is assigned based on direction from the center; as the circle travels inward, light closer to the top is high pitched, and light closer to the bottom is lower. Light toward the left is heard more in the left speaker and light toward the right is heard more in the right speaker. Additionally, brightness in the image is mapped to louder volume.

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "NASA’s Sonification of RS Puppis – A Glittering Star 200 Times Larger Than Our Sun"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.