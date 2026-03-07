Nearly Half of Americans Don’t Know This Popular Food Increases Colon Cancer Risk

A new national poll highlights a surprising gap in public awareness about a major dietary risk factor for colorectal cancer.

Many Americans still do not realize that processed meat is linked to colorectal cancer, according to a new poll.

The survey, from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Morning Consult, found that nearly half of Americans are unaware that eating processed meat raises the risk of colorectal cancer. Once people were told about that connection, support for stronger consumer warnings was high. Among 2,202 U.S. adults surveyed from Feb. 9 to 11, 2026, two in three said they would back warning labels on processed meat products that mention colorectal cancer risk.

That gap in awareness matters at a time when colorectal cancer is drawing increased concern, especially among younger adults.

“In light of colorectal cancer now being the leading cause of cancer deaths in adults under 50, it’s concerning that so many people still don’t know about the strong connection between eating processed meat and the risk of developing colorectal cancer,” said Joseph Barrocas, MD, an internal medicine specialist from Huntersville, N.C.

Growing Interest in Health Information

Despite the knowledge gap, the survey also suggests that many people want clearer health guidance. According to Dr. Barrocas, the results indicate that the public is interested in learning more about how diet affects cancer risk.

The poll found that only about one-third of adults say a health care professional has talked with them about the link between processed meat and colon cancer.

“More health care practitioners have to be educated about the link between diet and colorectal cancer,” Dr. Barrocas said, “and in addition to recommending screening, discuss with patients the protective benefits of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans.”

Diet and Colorectal Cancer Risk

Research has shown several lifestyle and dietary factors may influence colorectal cancer risk.

Those following a plant-based diet had a 22% lower risk of all types of colorectal cancers compared with those who consumed an omnivorous diet. Plant-based diets may be especially protective because fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are rich in cancer-fighting phytochemicals.

Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol, and exercising regularly can help decrease the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

The Protective Role of Fiber

Fiber, the component of plant foods that provides bulk, also appears to play a significant role in colorectal health. One study found that people who consumed the highest amounts of fiber had a 72% lower risk of developing colon polyps compared with those who consumed the least.

Colon polyps can sometimes develop into colorectal cancer. Diets rich in fiber help protect the intestines and move food through the digestive system more efficiently.

“Research shows that for every 10 grams of fiber we eat each day, we can lower our colorectal cancer risk by up to 10%,” said Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDE, nutrition education specialist for the Physicians Committee. “Simple ways to get that in include eating a little over a cup of raspberries, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, or two-thirds cup of black beans.

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