New Heating Method Makes Legumes Healthier and Easier To Digest

USask researchers discover radio frequency heating reduces antinutrients in peas and beans and improves energy efficiency.
Legumes such as peas and beans have been consumed by humans for hundreds of years, but at their core, they are the reproductive seeds of plants. To defend themselves from being eaten by animals or insects, these seeds produce natural compounds known as “antinutrients,” which are difficult for both animals – and humans – to digest.
Heating legumes helps break down these antinutritional compounds (including tannins, lectins, trypsin inhibitors, and phytic acid). However, the industrial ovens commonly used by food processors are not particularly effective. These machines often overheat the surface while the inner portion remains too cool to fully neutralize the antinutrients.
Radio frequency waves offer targeted heat
A research team in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) has developed a promising alternative to conventional heating used in food processing. Their approach uses radio frequency (RF) waves and has shown greater effectiveness and energy efficiency than standard industrial methods.
PhD student Tolen Moirangthem explains how RF heating functions by drawing a comparison to microwave ovens. “When you put a cup of water in the microwave, the water heats up, but the cup doesn’t. The same is true for the pea—the water inside heats up, but the rest of the pea doesn’t.”
This technique is known as “selective heating” because it targets specific components within a substance rather than heating it evenly. The method appears to preserve important nutrients in peas and beans that are often degraded by traditional heat treatments. It also significantly reduces processing time, taking only a few minutes compared to much longer conventional methods.
Legume structure changed by RF heating
The team hypothesized that during RF heat treatment, the water inside a legume expands and turns into steam, which would cause the pores inside to explode from the pressure. In turn, this would create larger pores in the samples, as well as more pores in total, as the steam looked for ways to escape.
Using the Canadian Light Source at the USask, the research group confirmed that the beans treated with RF heat did in fact have more pores, and the heating method reduced the amount of an antinutrient (proteins called trypsin inhibitors)—by 81 per cent.
“We know that we have big potential with this project,” says Moirangthem. “Animal protein is very expensive in different parts of the world, so we need sustainable plant protein that can be produced at mass volume to feed the world population.”
This new heating method could help make bean and pea crops even more environmentally friendly to process, with the bonus of making legumes easier to digest.
Reference: “Experimental and computational study of synchrotron X-ray micro-computed tomography imaging in peas and pinto beans after radiofrequency heating” by Tolen Tombung Moirangthem, Adedayo B. Oke, Jarvis Stobbs, Micheal Nickerson and Oon-Doo Baik, June 2025, Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies.
DOI: 10.1016/j.ifset.2025.104033
So then, should we be doing something to our legumes before adding them to soups and such?
Just soak them in water overnight, at least 8 hours but 24 hours is even better. Drain the soak water and rinse them.
This article fails to mention the simple, time-tested method of soaking. Sigh
How do you think that soaking beans overnight is a method of heating them? Some of y’all need to read this article again, but slower.
He means you can get rid of the lectins and phytates other ways than by the way the article mentions. Or you can pressure cook them.
But you still have to cook them until they are tender.
But you still have to cook them until they are tender.
The article is wrong on so many levels. I this must be American meat industry propoganda. Firstly, humans have sprouted beans and grains forever and before meat or cooking. It’s part of our frugivore diet. The bible even discusses it. You’re meant to sprout not cook. There’s no such thing as anti nutrients, of there were, it is in meat starting with no fibre
The truth is that anything grown in the ground yields 40% less nutritively, now as compared to the same crop grown 2000 years ago. Our soil has changed. As far as this RF infrared technology is concerned, this article doesn’t describe how to heat legumes specifically
Soaking legumes does not efficiently and effectively neutralize the majority of the main antinutrients and toxins which are an inherent part of all species of legumes.
If you don’t tell me how I can do this by myself at home, then you should never have published this story. It’s just a waste of my time reading it. So many stories are like this, giving no way to use the information, thus the word “useless”. I don’t want to keep reading about things that may come with no timeline or any hope that I will ever see it.
Honestly it looks like misinformation. Soaking beans and then boiling them heats them on the inside doesn’t it? God forbid they should start irradiating the one healthy alternative that’s still affordable
Do people seriously think radio waves are radioactive? These comments are insane
He means you can get rid of the lectins and phytates other ways than by the way the article mentions. Or you can pressure cook them. But you still have to cook them after soaking until they are tender.
It would have behoved you to add practical applications on this theory. RF radio frequency isn’t the same as microwave frequency. If it was that should have been made clear. And the practical applications of this info in the kitchen. This is an incomplete piece of article. Could you go back and clarify what your intention of the article is. Make this “D” article with useless facts & theories more concise. Is this about how to apply RF to beans or how we could be applying new technologies to heat them internally. You should know your audience your writing for, and strive for “A” grade articles only.
This is a media outlet focussing on science and technology including work that might only affect daily life in the distant future.
If you want practical news about the here and now, a consumer products review site might be a better choice,
I am pretty sure RF- Radio Frequency is microwave.
I soak dry beans 24-48 hours. When making baked beans or something like chili I cook it a long time. 4-8 hours. I never have any problems eating legumes except maybe ready to eat brown beans from a store.
Conflating radio frequency with food irradiation is a bit misleading. Food irradiation uses ionizing energy to irradiate food. The three approved sources of food irradiation are gamma rays, X-rays, and electron beams.
Radio frequency is a non-ionizing radiation. Other forms of non-ionizing radiation include visible light (such as sunlight), microwaves, and infrared light.
Thank you for explaining that. One of those things that is never clarified.
“Legumes such as peas and beans have been consumed by humans for hundreds of years.….” Pretty sure that should be thousands if not tens of thousands.
This feels like , we the public are being encouraged to support the irradiation of our foods – by false information – which helps to attack in subtle ways the health of the people of this nation.
I would advise you guys to validate it through the office of RFK junior. And publish the clinical trials and links to the studies for the benefit of the public. Thank you .
It’s ironic that you’re insinuating that this information is false information, while purveying false information in your comment by suggesting that radio frequency would constitute irradiation.
It seems everyone is missing the point. The article is comparing cooking methods that both breakdown indigestible compounds of legumes and importantly maintain the nutritional value of legumes.
One way or the other, unless sprouting, legumes need to be cooked, that’s not the argument, it’s energy efficiency and nutritional value.
Has everyone missed the part where they are talking about upgrading to preserve maximum digestible nutrients in commercial preparations?
So are they talking about a microwave oven or some other obscure rf heating device only in a lab environment?
The main difference between RF (radio frequency) heating and microwave heating lies in the frequency of the electromagnetic waves used and the resulting penetration depth and heating characteristics. RF heating operates at lower frequencies (typically 3-300 MHz), offering deeper penetration and more uniform heating, while microwave heating utilizes higher frequencies (300 MHz to 300 GHz), providing faster heating but with potentially less penetration depth.
I remember reading about RF cooking at least 20 years ago.