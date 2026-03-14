New Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Wipes Out Tumors and Blocks Drug Resistance

A triple drug approach that blocks the KRAS pathway at three points eliminated pancreatic tumors and prevented resistance in mouse models.
Existing treatments for pancreatic cancer often stop working within a few months because tumors quickly develop resistance to the drugs. Researchers at Spain’s National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) report that they have prevented this resistance in animal studies by using a three-drug combination therapy.
The researchers say their findings “pave the way for the design of combined therapies that may improve survival,” although they caution that this progress will not immediately translate into new treatments for patients. Mariano Barbacid, head of the Experimental Oncology Group at CNIO, emphasizes that “we are not yet in a position to carry out clinical trials with this triple therapy.”
Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most aggressive cancers. In Spain alone, more than 10,300 people are diagnosed with the disease every year. Because it is usually detected at advanced stages and effective treatments remain limited, fewer than 10% of patients survive five years after diagnosis. However, scientists say research efforts are beginning to accelerate after decades of limited progress.
Barbacid, who leads the Experimental Oncology Group at the National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), developed a treatment strategy that eliminated pancreatic tumors in mice in a durable way and without major side effects. The study appears in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). Carmen Guerra served as co-lead author, with Vasiliki Liaki and Sara Barrambana as first authors.
“These studies open the road to design novel combination therapies that may improve the survival of PDAC patients [pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma – the most common type of pancreatic cancer],” the authors state in PNAS. “These results set the course for developing new clinical trials.”
Eliminating resistance to treatment
In 2021, drugs designed to target specific molecular drivers of pancreatic cancer were approved for the first time after more than 50 years without major improvements beyond traditional chemotherapy. These treatments focus on KRAS, a gene mutated in about 90% of pancreatic cancer cases. Although these drugs represent a significant step forward, their benefits are limited because tumors frequently adapt and become resistant within months.
Barbacid has spent decades studying KRAS and developing experimental models of pancreatic cancer, and his team focused specifically on overcoming this resistance problem.
The approach developed by the CNIO group aims to shut down the KRAS oncogene at three different points along its signaling pathway rather than targeting a single point. When only one part of the pathway is blocked, cancer cells can often bypass the blockage. By interrupting several points at once, the pathway becomes much harder for the tumor to reactivate. In mouse models, genetically removing three molecules involved in KRAS signaling caused pancreatic tumors to disappear permanently.
Targeting three links in the chain
Translating this concept into treatment requires drugs capable of blocking those same three points in the KRAS pathway. To test this strategy, the researchers combined three agents into a single therapy. The regimen included the experimental KRAS inhibitor daraxonrasib, the approved lung cancer drug afatinib, and a protein degrader known as SD36.
The team tested this three-drug combination in three separate mouse models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. In every model examined, the treatment triggered strong and long-lasting tumor regression without causing significant toxicity, according to the results reported in PNAS.
“This study describes a triple combination therapy […] that induces the robust regression of experimental PDACs and avoids the onset of tumor resistance. This triple combination is well tolerated in mice.”
Moving towards a clinical trial, but not yet
When discussing what comes next, Barbacid explains that more work is still required before the therapy can move toward testing in people. “it is important to understand that, although experimental results like those described here have never been obtained before, we are still not in a position to carry out clinical trials with the triple therapy.”
Barbacid also notes that adapting the three-drug combination for clinical use will require additional refinement and development. “(..) Despite the current limitations, these results could open the door to new therapeutic options to improve the clinical outcome of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in the not-too-distant future.”
Reference: “A targeted combination therapy achieves effective pancreatic cancer regression and prevents tumor resistance” by Vasiliki Liaki, Sara Barrambana, Myrto Kostopoulou, Carmen G. Lechuga, Elena Zamorano-Dominguez, Domingo Acosta, Lucia Morales-Cacho, Ruth Álvarez, Pian Sun, Blanca Rosas-Perez, Rebeca Barrero, Silvia Jiménez-Parrado, Alejandra López-García, Marta San Roman, Juan Carlos López-Gil, Matthias Drosten, Bruno Sainz, Monica Musteanu, Eduardo Caleiras, Nelson Dusetti, Valeria Poli, Francisco Sánchez-Bueno, Carmen Guerra and Mariano Barbacid, 2 December 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2523039122
This study has been funded by Fundación CRIS Contra el Cáncer; the European Research Council (ERC); the State Research Agency, through co-financing with the European Regional Development Fund; Next Generation EU funds; the Biomedical Research Networking Centre (CIBERONC); and the Carlos III Health Institute.
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There should be clinical trial for dostarlimab where first trial cured all 14 advanced rectal cancer patients
US FDA approved it for breast cancer.
I would like to know whether this possible therapy can be applied to rarer forms of pancreatic tumors. I have pNETs (pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors), and am at the point at which the tumors are changing behavior, from slow-growing to more aggressive.
Kathleen, I’m praying that God will heal you in Jesus name ✝️🙏❤️And just praying for you.
Have you put your faith and hope in the Lord Jesus Christ?
The lord Jesus? That’s the Easter bunnies mate or another myth from the same dark ages. There are many to choose from and they are all bull…..
You are a real critter indeed.
Wow..how do you become that miserable and jaded that you would say something so ignorant to domeone in a battle! How’s that working for ya? Obviously you are as dark and miserable as anyone can get. What a jacka– comment.
Funny that you say that, what’s more funny than a (g)a(y)theist that can’t distinguish causality from magic and anything perpetually just spontaneously arising from nothing, with no intrinsic logical relation to prior events?
You assert today is a function of yesterday, but without central source of causality to set this recursion and its boundary conditions, it may as well be gambled or just constantly poofing in without logical relation.
If every statement is an independent axiom, logical progression is annulled.
You can’t even tell apart laws of nature from randomness – what and wherever it may be – constantly, second by second, rolling a jackpot that merely looks like ordered causality.
An atheist may trace back all causal histories and find no common source, only arbitrariness or ex nihilo, which is is nonsense. You cant explain something by adding more and more distinct variables that are non-axiomatic.
You can’t even objectively morally justify why bestiality is wrong.
And no, the universe is not eternal as it changes. No change only given initial state and identity relation. Need an external transformator.
So step off your high horse.
Amen!
Usually when they are more aggressive they can be more effectively treated. My step father would be dead but the cancer became more aggressive and they could use traditional medications. It worked.
Combinatorics therapies are often avoided for investigation in the US, due to different companies having the patents, and each company wanting to own the whole drug stack.
In addition to these drugs, most human chemoresistance, which is common in the use of methylation agents for chemotherapy, comes from 06 methyltransferase due to duplication of the MGMT complex on the long arm of c20.
Because of this, it is often useful to include a 06 methyltransferase inhibitor. Unfortunately, the best inhibitor is not yet approved for use in humans. But there are other others which have been approved, even though they are somewhat less effective.
Often it is the person themselves, not the cancer, which has the chemoresistance.
Kathleen, I am wondering about that also. I have IPMNS. Playing the waiting game is so hard.
I am hoping they will have some studies. This one sounds so promising.
Is it including noiroendocrin type
Taga 4??
Microplastics.
Dr. Rick Smalley from Rice University created a vaccine that expels all of the microplastics out of your body. They were coming out of my finger tips and … other pointy parts of my body for about 6 months 2003-2004. About 2 years before that I had cut the vector for all microplastics out of my diet. So, the process was not long. I had both access to a SEM and a gas chromatograph. They told me the threads were a mixture of PFTE and about 30 other different types of PET.
They were starting to call this “Morgellons’s Disease” till the American Medical Association cracked down on the publicity. The people who still suffer from it (especially in Southern TX), do these things. Cut out non-stick cookware. Do not store food in a plastic container or zip-loc baggies. Also get your meat at a good local butcher, no matter how far you have to drive. Make sure the meat is organic meaning their water they were fed is distilled. and the food-grain-whatever your stock eats should not be kept in plastic, esp in warmer climates. Buy a big freezer. Stock it with Organic beef and chicken. No “farm-fed” fish or crustaceans. Of any kind. Yes, it is more work. But worth it. BTW, the “bucky-balls” are not affected by Ivermectin.
Live well.
My wife passed away from stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer on Feb. 17, 2026. It is my hope that any new discoveries can save other loves. My Cheryl would have wanted that.
I have lost 3 siblings with pancreatic and gastro intestinal cancers. I went onto a pancreatic screening program and endoscopic ultra sound revealed 32 cysts in my Pancreas and two in my liver 3 years ago. Now l have innumerable cysts. I’m also playing a waiting game. I’m hopeful that if l receive a cancer diagnosis that l may be able to be used as a test case for this study that may ultimately give hope for future patients.
I’m so sorry for your loss . I hope we find cures too ! May Cheryl RIP
Wow..how do you become that miserable and jaded that you would say something so ignorant to domeone in a battle! How’s that working for ya? Obviously you are as dark and miserable as anyone can get. What a jacka– comment.
I heard from a distant cousin that using IV Methemphetamine helps shrink non cancerous tumors and cleans the arteries , shrinks anyeuryms , fights depression , you name it this drug can battle any health ailment . Its called going with wat works l, land realizing that it dosnt have to be seen as a club / designer kind of substance . I hope more people look at drugs like how food is looked at , an everyday thing to maje u function properly . Made by humans no less lolz
Thought long and hard about this, I’ve just had a great friend pass with PC. She lived twelve days after diagnosis! Having been told she had a stomach ulcer.
In some ways, although it was quick it was better that way, she managed to sort out her wishes and passed in her husband’s arms 😢🙏❤️🩹
You are a real critter indeed.
Amen
This cruel and silent monster took my mother 5 years ago and it hid until nothing could stop it’s destruction. Even the most miniscule progress regarding pancreatic cancer gives hope to the future of all who will meet this evil beast. Thank you to those who are working hard to stop it.