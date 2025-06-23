New Research Reveals Why Most Early Humans Who Left Africa Disappeared Without a Trace

Ecological flexibility, not tools or genes, explains why only one migration out of Africa succeeded around 50,000 years ago.
Today, all non-African people are believed to have descended from a small group that migrated into Eurasia roughly 50,000 years ago. However, fossil records show that many earlier migration attempts occurred before this time, none of which left a lasting genetic legacy in modern populations.
In a paper recently published in Nature, researchers offer the first clear explanation for why these earlier migrations failed. A team led by Professor Eleanor Scerri of the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology in Germany and Professor Andrea Manica of the University of Cambridge discovered that before the successful expansion into Eurasia, humans in Africa had started using a wider variety of habitats in new and unprecedented ways.
“We assembled a dataset of archaeological sites and environmental information covering the last 120 thousand years in Africa. We used methods developed in ecology to understand changes in human environmental niches, the habitats humans can use and thrive in, during this time,” says Dr Emily Hallett of Loyola University Chicago, co-lead author of the study.
Human niche expansion from 70,000 years ago
“Our results showed that the human niche began to expand significantly from 70 thousand years ago, and that this expansion was driven by humans increasing their use of diverse habitat types, from forests to arid deserts,” adds Dr Michela Leonardi of London’s Natural History Museum, the study’s other lead author.
“This is a key result,” explains Professor Manica, “Previous dispersals seem to have happened during particularly favorable windows of increased rainfall in the Saharo-Arabian desert belt, thus creating ‘green corridors’ for people to move into Eurasia. However, around 70,000-50,000 years ago, the easiest route out of Africa would have been more challenging than during previous periods, and yet this expansion was sizeable and ultimately successful.”
Flexibility, not tools or genes, ensured success
Many theories have been proposed to explain why the dispersal out of Africa around 50,000 years ago was uniquely successful. Some suggest it was due to new technologies or immunity gained through mixing with Eurasian hominins. However, no clear technological breakthroughs have been identified, and earlier admixture events do not seem to have helped earlier migrations succeed.
In this study, researchers show that humans significantly expanded the range of environments they could live in within Africa before migrating out. This broader ecological niche may have developed through increased contact and cultural exchange among groups, which helped break down geographic barriers and allowed people to thrive in more diverse landscapes.
“Unlike previous humans dispersing out of Africa, those human groups moving into Eurasia after ~60-50 thousand years ago were equipped with a distinctive ecological flexibility as a result of coping with climatically challenging habitats,” says Prof. Scerri, “This likely provided a key mechanism for the adaptive success of our species beyond their African homeland.”
Reference: “Major expansion in the human niche preceded out of Africa dispersal” by Emily Y. Hallett, Michela Leonardi, Jacopo Niccolò Cerasoni, Manuel Will, Robert Beyer, Mario Krapp, Andrew W. Kandel, Andrea Manica and Eleanor M. L. Scerri, 18 June 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09154-0
The research was supported by funding from the Max Planck Society, European Research Council, and Leverhulme Trust.
