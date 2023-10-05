New Study: Popular Supplement Could Relieve Symptoms of Long COVID

Creatine, an amino acid crucial for brain and muscle health, is often taken as a supplement to enhance workout performance and boost muscle growth.

A new clinical trial published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition suggests that dietary creatine might also help those dealing with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome, commonly referred to as long COVID.

In the trial, 12 people with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome were randomized to take a placebo or 4 grams of creatine monohydrate per day for 6 months. Creatine intake caused a significant increase in creatine levels in leg muscles and across the brain at both 3-month and 6-month follow-ups.

Creatine supplementation also led to a significant reduction in general fatigue after 3 months of intake, and it significantly improved scores for several post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome–related symptoms—including loss of taste, breathing difficulties, body aches, headaches, and difficulties concentrating—at the 6-month follow up.

“Endorsing creatine might be of great importance in tackling this prevalent condition, but additional studies are warranted to confirm our findings in various post-COVID-19 cohorts,” said corresponding author Sergej M. Ostojic, MD, PhD, of the University of Novi Sad, in Serbia.

