New Study Reveals Mysterious Jet-Like Winds Accelerating “Doomsday” Glacier Meltdown

New research reveals powerful Antarctic winds that could be accelerating glacier melt and rising seas.

In the far reaches of West Antarctica, along the rugged coastline of the Amundsen Sea Embayment, scientists have discovered powerful winds racing over the icy landscape. These fast-moving currents, called low-level jets (LLJs), sweep across the Thwaites and Pine Island ice shelves and stretch out over the open ocean.

These previously unknown atmospheric forces could hold the missing piece in the puzzle of why two of Antarctica’s most important glaciers are melting so rapidly. One of them, Thwaites Glacier, has earned the dramatic nickname “Doomsday Glacier” because of its potential to trigger catastrophic sea-level rise.

Now, a groundbreaking study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology and the British Antarctic Survey is shining new light on these powerful winds. By focusing on the low-level jets skimming over the Amundsen Sea Embayment, the team has uncovered important clues about how the Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers are losing ice at an accelerating pace, contributing more and more to rising sea levels worldwide.

Unveiling the Winds’ Role in Glacier Melt

“We wanted to understand how often these LLJs happen and what causes them. Understanding these strong winds is critical as they could perhaps have important impacts on the redistribution of snow over both the Thwaites and Pine Island ice shelves, as well as affecting the ocean circulation and movement of sea-ice. These processes could potentially influence the rate at which Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers melt, and thus their contribution to sea-level rise,” said Sai Prabala Swetha Chitella, the lead author.

Earlier research has shown that LLJs often develop when cold, dense air flows down from Antarctica’s high interior, which are known as katabatic winds. Swetha’s new study explored whether nearby low-pressure systems, called cyclones, could also play a role in strengthening these katabatic winds even further, resulting.

Measuring the Invisible Forces

To investigate this, the team used data from instruments attached to weather balloons, called radiosonde measurements, that had been launched from a ship near the Amundsen Sea Embayment coast in late summer to measure wind and temperature in the lower atmosphere. They then ran simulations using a high-resolution weather model to better understand the wind patterns responsible for the wind jets.

What they found was surprising: 11 out of 22 of the radiosonde measurements showed these LLJs, and 10 of them were blowing out to sea (offshore). Additionally, their simulations showed the LLJs extending over large areas of the Amundsen Sea Embayment, resulting in substantially enhanced near-surface wind speeds over both the Thwaites and Pine Island ice shelves, as well as the open ocean. Additionally, the simulations showed that the strengthening of the katabatic winds by cyclones played a critical role in producing the jets.

“The most important thing we found is that LLJs happen often in this part of Antarctica and are usually made stronger by passing storms,” said Dr Andrew Orr, one of the coauthors of the study.

What’s next?

“We plan to continue our investigation of these extreme winds over this region of West Antarctica, including focusing on winter, when they are likely to be even stronger and more frequent. Additionally, we want to also begin to investigate more explicitly the impacts of these winds on ocean circulation and movement of sea-ice in this critical region,” said Dr Pranab Deb, another co-author of the study.

The researchers hope the study can help improve future predictions about melting ice and sea level rise and give scientists, policymakers, and communities more tools to plan for our changing climate.

Reference: “Radiosonde Measurements and Polar WRF Simulations of Low-Level Wind Jets in the Amundsen Sea Embayment, West Antarctica” by Sai Prabala Swetha Chittella, Andrew Orr and Pranab Deb, 28 May 2025, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

DOI: 10.1007/s00376-025-4398-5

