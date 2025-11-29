Nordic Eating Habits May Hold the Secret to Longer, Healthier Lives

A new study from Aarhus University shows that the updated Nordic dietary guidelines, designed to support both human and planetary health, are linked to increased longevity.

A new study from Aarhus University reports that the new Nordic dietary guidelines, which aim to support both human health and environmental well-being, are linked to a longer lifespan.

The guidelines advise reducing meat and added sugar while increasing the intake of whole grains, legumes, fish, and low-fat dairy products. These recommendations, released in 2023, were developed with attention to both nutritional needs and climate impact.

According to the Aarhus University research team, people who follow the guidelines tend to have lower mortality rates. The work was conducted by Associate Professor Christina Dahm together with PhD-Student Anne Bak Mørch.

Lower Mortality Among Those Who Follow the Guidelines

“Our study shows that among middle-aged Swedish men and women who follow the guidelines, mortality is 23% lower compared with those who do not – even when factors such as education, income, and physical activity are taken into account. The study also reveals lower mortality from cancer and cardiovascular disease among those who are best at adhering to the guidelines,” she explains.

The research team analyzed information from more than 76,000 adults in Sweden who took part in two major population studies: the Swedish Mammography Cohort and the Cohort of Swedish Men. Participants have been sharing details about their eating patterns and daily habits since 1997, creating an extensive dataset that allows scientists to examine how diet relates to long-term health.

A Diet That Supports Both People and the Planet

According to Christina Dahm, the results carry important implications for both public health and the environment.

“Our results are relevant across the Nordic and Baltic countries, since national dietary guidelines are based on the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations. We show that following the guidelines as a whole benefits public health. But our results also go further: because the recommendations take into account both nutritional value and climate impact, our research demonstrates that a sustainable Nordic diet benefits public health and the climate – and could serve as a model for other regional sustainable diets worldwide.”

Diet is a major contributor to climate change: around 30% of human-made greenhouse gas emissions come from our current food consumption and production. The Nordic dietary recommendations are therefore designed to balance human health with sustainability. This is the first study to examine the overall health benefits of the new guidelines.

“The study confirms that we can follow a Nordic diet to improve both our health and the climate – at least when it comes to preventing premature death,” says Christina Dahm.

Whether the diet also affects other health outcomes, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or cancer, remains to be seen. Dahm and her research team hope to investigate this further in a forthcoming study.

Reference: “Development of the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations 2023 Food-Based Diet Score and Its Association with All-Cause Mortality in Two Swedish Cohorts” by Anne B Mørch, Daniel B Ibsen, Alicja Wolk and Christina C Dahm, 3 July 2025, The Journal of Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1016/j.tjnut.2025.06.030

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