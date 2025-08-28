Only 3 Years Left: Scientists Warn Earth’s 1.5°C Carbon Budget Is Almost Gone

At current emission rates, the world has just over three years before surpassing the carbon budget needed to limit warming to 1.5 °C.

Rising seas, hotter oceans, and record-breaking global temperatures underline how rapidly the climate crisis is accelerating and why urgent action is critical.

Carbon Budget Nears Critical Threshold

The latest Indicators of Global Climate Change report warns that the world’s remaining carbon budget to limit warming to 1.5 °C is estimated at just 130 billion tonnes of CO 2 (from the start of 2025). At today’s rate of emissions, that budget will be fully used up in just over three years, and the thresholds for 1.6 °C or 1.7 °C could be crossed in less than nine years.

Prof. Piers Forster, Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures at the University of Leeds and lead author of the study, explained: “Our third annual edition of Indicators of Global Climate Change shows that both warming levels and rates of warming are unprecedented. Continued record-high emissions of greenhouse gases mean more of us are experiencing unsafe levels of climate impacts. Temperatures have risen year-on-year since the last IPCC report in 2021, highlighting how climate policies and pace of climate action are not keeping up with what’s needed to address the ever-growing impacts.”

Ten Key Climate Indicators Updated

This year’s analysis involved more than 60 international scientists and expanded its scope to include sea-level rise and global land precipitation, bringing the total to 10 critical indicators.[1] The data provides policymakers with an up-to-date and comprehensive view of the state of the planet’s climate system.

For 2024, researchers estimate that global surface temperatures were 1.52 °C higher than pre-industrial levels, with 1.36 °C of that warming directly linked to human activities.[2] The study attributes this sharp rise to greenhouse gas emissions staying at record highs in recent years, driving both rapid and unprecedented warming.

Alarming Temperatures and the Paris Agreement

According to the study, 2024’s high temperatures are “alarmingly unexceptional,” given the level of human-caused climate change. This human influence is at an all-time high and, combined with natural variability in the climate system (which causes temperatures to vary naturally year-to-year), has pushed global average temperature rise to record levels.

While reaching 1.5 °C of global temperature rise in a single year does not mean there has been any breach of the landmark Paris Agreement – for that, average global temperatures would need to exceed 1.5 °C over multiple decades – these results do reaffirm how far and fast emissions are heading in the wrong direction. And the impacts will only stop worsening when CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and deforestation reach net zero.

Decade of Warming Entirely Human-Induced

When analyzing longer-term temperature change, best estimates show that between 2015-2024 average global temperatures were 1.24 °C higher than in pre-industrial times, with 1.22 °C caused by human activities, meaning that, essentially, our best estimate is that all of the warming we have seen over the last decade has been human-induced.

Human activities have resulted in the equivalent of around 53 billion tonnes of CO2 (Gt CO2e) being released into the atmosphere each year over the last decade, primarily due to increasing emissions from burning fossil fuels and deforestation. In 2024, emissions from international aviation – the sector with the steepest drop in emissions during the pandemic – also returned to pre-pandemic levels.

GHG emissions have also led to higher levels of greenhouse gases accumulating in the atmosphere. Combined with declines in emissions of sulphur dioxide (SO2) leading to planet-cooling aerosols, the outcome is that the planet is continuing to heat up. The damage caused by aerosols to human health far outweighs any minimal cooling ‘gains’, and there are other short-lived GHGs that can and should be tackled alongside CO2, such as methane (CH4), that could provide a short-term cooling compensating for the aerosol decline.

Earth’s Energy Imbalance Doubles Heating Rate

Human activities have also been affecting the Earth’s energy balance. Surplus heat accumulating in the Earth’s system at an accelerating rate is driving changes in every component of the climate system. The rate of global heating seen between 2012 and 2024 has about doubled from the levels seen in the 1970s and 1980s, leading to detrimental changes of vital components, including sea level rise, ocean warming, ice loss, and permafrost thawing.

Dr. Karina Von Schuckmann, Senior Advisor, Ocean Science for Policy at Mercator Ocean International said: “The ocean is storing about 91% of this excess heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to ocean warming. Warmer waters lead to rising sea levels and intensified weather extremes, and can have devastating impacts on marine ecosystems and the communities that rely on them. In 2024, the ocean reached record values globally.”

Sea Levels Rising at Accelerating Pace

Between 2019 and 2024, global mean sea level has also increased by around 26 mm, more than doubling the long-term rate of 1.8 mm per year seen since the turn of the twentieth century.

Dr. Aimée Slangen, Research Leader at the NIOZ Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research said: “Since 1900, the global mean sea level has risen by around 228 mm. This seemingly small number is having an outsized impact on low-lying coastal areas, making storm surges more damaging and causing more coastal erosion, posing a threat to humans and coastal ecosystems. The concerning part is that we know that sea-level rise in response to climate change is relatively slow, which means that we have already locked in further increases in the coming years and decades.”

Rapidly Closing Window to 1.5 °C

IPCC’s last assessment of the climate system, published in 2021, highlighted how climate change was leading to widespread adverse impacts on nature and people, with rapid and deep reductions in GHGs emissions needed to limit warming to 1.5 °C.

Prof. Joeri Rogelj, Research Director at the Grantham Institute and Climate Science & Policy Professor at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London said: “The window to stay within 1.5 °C is rapidly closing. Global warming is already affecting the lives of billions of people around the world. Every small increase in warming matters, leading to more frequent, more intense weather extremes. Emissions over the next decade will determine how soon and how fast 1.5 °C of warming is reached. They need to be swiftly reduced to meet the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Other key findings:

Human-caused warming has increased at a rate of around 0.27 °C/decade (2015-2024).

The most recent decade (2015-2024) was 0.31 °C warmer than the previous decade (2005-2014). These changes, although amplified somewhat by the exceptionally warm years in 2023 and 2024, are broadly consistent with warming rates over the last few decades.

The rapid warming over the last few decades has resulted in record extreme temperatures over land, with average maximum temperatures reaching 1.9 °C over the decade 2015-2024 and rising at a substantially faster rate than global mean surface temperature.

Notes

Full list of indicators: Greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gas concentrations and emissions of short-lived climate forcers

Effective radiative forcing;

Earth energy imbalance

Observations of global surface temperature change

Human-induced temperature change

Remaining carbon budget for policy-relevant temperature thresholds

Maximum land surface temperatures

Global land precipitation

Global mean sea-level rise The study calculated 1.52 °C as the best estimate of observed global surface temperature in 2024. This number differs from the 1.55 °C given by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) State of the Global Climate 2024 report. This is owed to slightly distinct selections from the available datasets included. The number has varied by similar amounts in past years. Future work will aim to harmonise the approaches.

Reference: “Indicators of Global Climate Change 2024: annual update of key indicators of the state of the climate system and human influence” by Piers M. Forster, Chris Smith, Tristram Walsh, William F. Lamb, Robin Lamboll, Christophe Cassou, Mathias Hauser, Zeke Hausfather, June-Yi Lee, Matthew D. Palmer, Karina von Schuckmann, Aimée B. A. Slangen, Sophie Szopa, Blair Trewin, Jeongeun Yun, Nathan P. Gillett, Stuart Jenkins, H. Damon Matthews, Krishnan Raghavan, Aurélien Ribes, Joeri Rogelj, Debbie Rosen, Xuebin Zhang, Myles Allen, Lara Aleluia Reis, Robbie M. Andrew, Richard A. Betts, Alex Borger, Jiddu A. Broersma, Samantha N. Burgess, Lijing Cheng, Pierre Friedlingstein, Catia M. Domingues, Marco Gambarini, Thomas Gasser, Johannes Gütschow, Masayoshi Ishii, Christopher Kadow, John Kennedy, Rachel E. Killick, Paul B. Krummel, Aurélien Liné, Didier P. Monselesan, Colin Morice, Jens Mühle, Vaishali Naik, Glen P. Peters, Anna Pirani, Julia Pongratz, Jan C. Minx, Matthew Rigby, Robert Rohde, Abhishek Savita, Sonia I. Seneviratne, Peter Thorne, Christopher Wells, Luke M. Western, Guido R. van der Werf, Susan E. Wijffels, Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai, 19 June 2025, Earth System Science Data.

DOI: 10.5194/essd-17-2641-2025

