Osteoporosis Epidemic? Study Finds Alarming Spike Across U.S. Adults

A groundbreaking study by Hong Xue analyzed more than 15 years of data to uncover trends in the prevalence and diagnosis of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a chronic skeletal condition characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue, leading to increased bone fragility and susceptibility to fractures. It is often referred to as a “silent disease” because it progresses without symptoms until a fracture occurs, typically in the hip, spine, or wrist.

The condition is most common among older adults, particularly postmenopausal women, due to changes in hormone levels that affect bone density. However, osteoporosis can also impact younger individuals and men, especially when associated with underlying medical conditions or prolonged use of certain medications.

While longer average life expectancy reflects advances in modern medicine and public health, it also brings a rise in chronic conditions like osteoporosis. Research published in Osteoporosis International by Hong Xue and graduate students Christopher Naso, Ge Song, and Kenny Lin highlights that certain populations face a higher risk of developing osteoporosis and are less likely to receive a formal diagnosis.

From 2005 to 2018, there has been a significant increase in the overall number of individuals who have osteoporosis in the U.S.

Osteoporosis has increased across all age groups, except those 80 years and older.

Non-Hispanic White women were shown to have the highest prevalence of diagnosed osteoporosis.

Nearly 70% of individuals with osteoporosis have gone undiagnosed, primarily men, Mexican Americans, and individuals aged 50-59.

This study is the first to assess undiagnosed osteoporosis trends over time across by gender, ethnicity/race, age group, and both gender and ethnicity/race. Findings indicate there is a greater need for proactive care for bone health.

Reference: “Time trend analysis of osteoporosis prevalence among adults 50 years of age and older in the USA, 2005–2018” by Chris M. Naso, Shuo-Yu Lin, Ge Song and Hong Xue, 28 January 2025, Osteoporosis International.

DOI: 10.1007/s00198-025-07395-3

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.