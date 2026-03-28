Penguins in Zoos Age Faster Than Their Wild Counterparts

Zoo penguins live longer but age faster, suggesting that comfort and abundance can harm long-term health despite increasing lifespan.

In many Western countries, longer life expectancy is often assumed to mean better health in later years. In reality, aging is influenced by a wide range of factors, including medical care, diet, poverty, alcohol use, and exposure to violence, making it difficult to fully understand in modern populations.

Penguins offer a useful way to study aging because they typically live between 20 and 40 years, a span that allows meaningful comparisons to humans. Unlike people, they have not experienced the same major socio-economic shifts over recent centuries, making them a more controlled model.

“We wanted to investigate whether turning these penguins into nonchalant, well-fed, and well-cared-for individuals would alter their aging trajectory. Since this lifestyle already occurs in zoos, the setup was ideal,” says Robin Cristofari from the University of Helsinki, first author of the new research paper published in Nature Communications.

Zoo Living Accelerates Aging Despite Longer Lifespans

King penguins living at Zoo Zurich (Switzerland) and Loro Parque (Tenerife/Spain) experience stable, protected conditions that resemble many aspects of modern human life. The findings are clear. Penguins in zoos age faster than those in the wild.

“A 15-year-old penguin in the zoo has the body of a 20-year-old penguin in the wild. However, the interesting part is that zoo penguins also live longer, overall. They may be less physically fit, but with no natural predators or Antarctic storms to contend with and with access to veterinary care, they can survive long past the age at which they would typically die in the Southern Ocean”, explains co-researcher Céline Le Bohec, from the French CNRS, who has studied king penguins in the wild for over two decades.

Scientists traced these effects to biological processes related to metabolism, cell growth, and maintenance. Conditions in zoos, such as constant access to food, reduced activity, and disrupted natural rhythms, appear to drive faster aging.

Longevity vs. Health: Lessons for Humans

Both penguins and humans benefit from longer lifespans in environments with advanced medical care. However, living longer does not always mean staying healthier. Cristofari and colleagues are working to identify lifestyle patterns that support both longevity and good health.

“We are currently conducting a study in which we induce penguins to eat less and exercise more. It is important to find a moderate lifestyle in a world of abundance – for us humans as well,” concludes research curator Leyla Davis from Zoo Zurich.

Reference: “Lifestyle change accelerates epigenetic ageing in King penguins” by Robin Cristofari, Leyla R. Davis, Gaël Bardon, Flávia A. Nitta Fernandes, Maria Elena Figueroa, Sören Franzenburg, Michel Gauthier-Clerc, Francesco Grande, Richard Heidrich, Mikaela Hukkanen, Yvon Le Maho, Miina Ollikainen, Elodie Paciello, Patrick Rampal, Nils C. Stenseth, Emiliano Trucchi, Sandrine Zahn, Céline Le Bohec and Britta S. Meyer, 11 March 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-70527-8

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.