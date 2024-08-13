Close Menu
    Biology

    Photosynthesis-Free: Scientists Discover Remarkable Plant That Steals Nutrients To Survive

    By Pensoft PublishersNo Comments3 Mins Read
    Thismia malayana Live Specimen
    Thismia malayana live specimen. Credit: Mat Yunoh Siti-Munirah

    The newly discovered plant Thismia malayana in Malaysia’s rainforests parasitizes fungi to survive in shaded undergrowth. It’s small, pollinated by insects, and listed as Vulnerable, highlighting conservation needs.

    Scientists have discovered an extraordinary plant that survives by stealing nutrients from underground fungi. Named Thismia malayana, this unusual plant was recently published as a new species in the open-access journal PhytoKeys by botanists from the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in collaboration with local naturalists and stakeholders.

    Multiple Thismia malayana Specimens
    Thismia malayana live specimen. Credit: Mat Yunoh Siti-Munirah

    Unique Survival Strategy of Thismia malayana

    Thismia malayana, discovered in the tropical rainforests of Peninsular Malaysia, belongs to a group of plants known as mycoheterotrophs. Unlike most plants, mycoheterotrophs do not perform photosynthesis. Instead, they act as parasites, stealing carbon resources from the fungi on their roots. This adaptation takes advantage of mycorrhizal symbiosis, which is usually a mutually beneficial relationship between colonizing fungi and a plant’s root system.

    Thismia malayana With Scales
    Thismia malayana with scales (the finest grade is 0.5 mm) A side view B top view C the size compared to the 20-sen coin (23.59 mm in diameter). Credit: Chin Hardy-Adrian

    Habitat and Pollination

    By stealing nutrients from fungi, this newly discovered species thrives in the low-light conditions of dense forest understories where fungus gnats and other small insects pollinate its highly specialized flowers.

    Thismia malayana Diagram
    Thismia malayana A flowering plant A1 floral tube, inner surface A2 annulus and stamen filaments, view from inside B inflorescence with anthetic flower and several young fruits B1 style and stigma B2 annulus, top view C flower, side view D, E stamens, view from inside and from outside, E1 stamen supraconnectives: one pair of club-shaped inwards-pointing, one pair of acute outwards-pointing, and one central appendage F stamen supraconnectives, apical view G stamen tube, view from below H, H1 fruit after dehiscence, top view, H2 seeds I shoot base with roots. Credit: Siti-Munirah (A1–I) and Hardy-Adrian (A)

    This remarkable plant is around 2 cm long and is typically found hidden in leaf litter and growing near tree roots or old rotten logs. The research team identified Thismia malayana in two locations: the lowlands of Gunung Angsi Forest Reserve in Negeri Sembilan and the hilly dipterocarp forests of Gunung Benom in the Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve, Pahang.

    Habitat of Thismia malayana
    Habitat (in situ) of Thismia malayana in Ulu Bendul RP in Gunung Angsi FR (A, B) and the Tengku Hassanal WR (C–E) A Thismia malayana at its habitat, which is located right next to the main trail to Gunung Angsi B Siti-Munirah showing the habitat of T. malayana C path to Lata Bujang and Gunung Benom D the plants growing on rotten wood E Mohamad-Shafiq observed a Thismia malayana in its habitat. Credit: Siti-Munirah (A, B) and Mohamad-Shafiq (C–E)

    Conservation Challenges

    Despite its small size, Thismia malayana is very sensitive to environmental changes and has been classified as Vulnerable according to the IUCN Red List criteria. Its limited distribution and the potential threat from trampling due to its proximity to hiking trails underscore the importance of continued conservation efforts.

    Reference: “Thismia malayana (Thismiaceae), a new mycoheterotrophic species from Peninsular Malaysia” by Mat Yunoh Siti-Munirah, Chin Hardy-Adrian, Sharipudin Mohamad-Shafiq, Zainuddin Irwan-Syah and Abd Halim Hamidi, 31 May 2024, PhytoKeys.
    DOI: 10.3897/phytokeys.242.120967

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply