Popular Energy Drink Ingredient Taurine Shows Potential to Reduce Heart Plaques

Taurine may decrease atherosclerotic plaque size and enhance vascular stability, as shown in studies on humans and mice.

Previous research has suggested that taurine supplementation could help slow the progression of atherosclerosis by lowering lipid levels. However, taurine in energy drinks has been associated with increased blood pressure—a known risk factor for atherosclerosis. This conflicting evidence makes taurine’s role in atherosclerosis uncertain. This study investigated how taurine affects the development of atherosclerotic plaques.

To assess taurine’s impact, plasma taurine levels were measured in 105 patients with varying stages of coronary heart disease and in 40 healthy individuals using a specialized technique called 1,2-13C2-taurine-based ultra-performance liquid chromatography-tandem quadrupole mass spectrometry (UPLC-QQQ-MS/MS).

Additionally, Apolipoprotein E knockout (ApoE−/−) C57BL/6J mice, prone to atherosclerosis, were fed a high-fat diet and had their left carotid arteries surgically ligated. For four days, these mice received either taurine or saline treatments, while healthy control mice on a regular diet underwent a sham operation. Researchers examined serum taurine levels, lipid markers, and artery structure in each group.

Plasma taurine levels were significantly higher in patients with acute myocardial infarction (4.04 ± 0.24 μg/mL) compared to healthy controls (3.52 ± 0.22 μg/mL). Taurine treatment significantly decreased plaque areas in the carotid artery, reduced Masson’s Trichrome staining, and lowered the ratio of anti-α-SMA to anti-CD68 staining in ApoE−/− mice. Additionally, taurine treatment increased the levels of matrix metalloproteinase 2 in the cultured vascular endothelial cells in vitro.

These findings suggest that taurine supplementation may reduce both the size and stability of atherosclerotic plaques. Therefore, dietary taurine supplements should be used with caution.

Reference: “Taurine Reduces Atherosclerotic Plaque Area and Stability in Mice” by Meng-Guang Wei, Ang Ying, Feng-Qing Huang, Feng-Xiang Wang, Raphael N. Alolga, Gao-Xiang Ma and An Pan, 25 September 2024, Journal of Exploratory Research in Pharmacology.

DOI: 10.14218/JERP.2024.00017

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