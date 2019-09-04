Powerful New Electronics Could Be Created at the Edge of Chaos

Increasing the temperature increases the disorder (entropy) in the material. Thus, a tug-of-war starts between the intrinsic tendency for order and the increasing entropy. It is this process that was observed for the first time by the Groningen team, using atomic force microscopy. When heating samples from 25 °C to 70 °C, a phase change takes place, altering the position of domain walls. When the transition starts, domain walls of the new phase appear gradually and both phases exist together at intermediate temperatures (30 °C to 50 °C). ‘This doesn’t happen in a random way, but by repeated doubling,’ says Noheda. Cooling the material reduces the periodicity of the domains by repeated halving.

Chaos

‘This doubling or halving is well known in non-linear dynamical systems, when they are close to the transition to chaotic behaviour,’ explains Noheda, ‘However, it had never been observed in spatial domains, but only in time periods.’ The resemblance between the behaviour of the thin films and non-linear systems suggests that the material is itself at the edge of chaos during heating. ‘This is an interesting observation, because it means that the response of the system is highly dependent on initial conditions. Thus, we could get very diverse responses following a small change in these conditions.’

includes theoretical calculations from colleagues at Penn State University (US) and the University of Cambridge (UK), which show that the behaviour observed in the ferroelastic barium titanate is generic for ferroic materials. Thus, a ferroelectric material at the edge of chaos could give a highly diverse response over a small range of input voltages. ‘That is exactly what you want, to create the type of adaptable response needed for neuromorphic computing, such as reservoir computing, which benefits from non-linear systems that can produce highly diverse input-output sets.’

Brain

The paper in Physical Review Letters is a proof of principle, showing how a material can be designed to exist at the edge of chaos, where it is highly responsive. Noheda also points out how the doubling of domains creates a structure similar to the bifurcating dendrites connecting the pyramidal cells in the brain. These cells play an important role in cognitive abilities. Ultimately, ferroic materials on the edge of chaos may be used to create electronic brain-like systems for complex computing.

Reference: “Periodicity-Doubling Cascades: Direct Observation in Ferroelastic Materials” by Arnoud S. Everhardt, Silvia Damerio, Jacob A. Zorn, Silang Zhou, Neus Domingo, Gustau Catalan, Ekhard K. H. Salje, Long-Qing Chen, and Beatriz Noheda, 22 August 2019, Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.087603

