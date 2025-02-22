Quantum Breakthrough: Capturing Electrons in Motion at Unimaginable Speeds

Researchers have proposed ultrafast vortex electron diffraction as a revolutionary way to observe electron motion in molecules with unprecedented precision.
By utilizing a spiraling electron beam, this method isolates coherent electron behavior, offering new insights into quantum dynamics and energy transfer.
Capturing Electron Motion at Unthinkable Speeds
Electrons oscillate around the nucleus of an atom on extremely short timescales, typically completing a cycle in just a few hundred attoseconds (one attosecond is a quintillionth of a second). Because of their ultrafast motions, directly observing electron behavior in molecules has been challenging. Now researchers from UC San Diego’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry have suggested a new method to make visualizing electron motion a reality.
This new method describes an experimental concept called ultrafast vortex electron diffraction, which allows for direct visualization of electron movement in molecules on attosecond timescales.
The Power of a Spiraling Electron Beam
The key idea behind this approach is the use of a specialized electron beam that spirals as it travels, enabling precise tracking of electron motion in both space and time. This method is especially sensitive to electronic coherence, where electrons move in a synchronized, harmonious manner.
By effectively isolating such coherent electron dynamics from other competing processes, this technique unlocks new opportunities to study quantum processes, such as energy transfer and electron behavior in advanced materials, providing deeper insights into the fundamental behavior of molecules and materials.
Toward the Ultimate Goal: Controlling Chemical Reactions
“This technique’s exceptional sensitivity to electronic coherences unlocks new possibilities for visualizing ultrafast quantum phenomena in molecules, bringing us closer to the ultimate goal of controlling chemical reactions at the most fundamental level,” said Haiwang Yong.
Reference: “Diffractive Imaging of Transient Electronic Coherences in Molecules with Electron Vortices” by Haowei Wu and Haiwang Yong, 19 February 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.073001
The study, published February 19, 2025 in Physical Review Letters, was led by Haowei Wu and Haiwang Yong (both UC San Diego). Their research was supported in part by the W. M. Keck Foundation through computing resources at the W. M. Keck Laboratory for Integrated Biology at UC San Diego.
Of course vortices play a huge roll in how matter travels through nature, my thought would be the motion of the single makeup of a particle atom and it's wonder of the action at scale, this Articles purpose is to see / envision the speed of a electrons orbits around the nuclei and how the attosecond of time is needed to calculate the speed, I compare the observation to the atmosphere of earth it is invisible to the eye thats how fast a electron orbits, the scientist are becoming more sensitive to the difference between the scale of movement at the quantum compared to the standard life size scale of the speed of light, I see the electron at faster than the speed of light at the standard scale.
