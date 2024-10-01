Revolutionary Metal-Fueled Rockets Promise Infinite Space Journeys

Astro engineers at the University of Southampton are developing a groundbreaking propulsion system capable of using any metal as fuel, potentially enabling space exploration to continue indefinitely without the need to return to Earth for refueling.

This innovation promises to expand our reach into the universe, allowing spacecraft to harvest minerals from celestial bodies and explore previously unreachable areas.

Innovative Propulsion Technology

Astro engineers from the University of Southampton are trialing a new propulsion system that can power spaceships through the stars using any type of metal as fuel.

They say this means crafts fitted with the technology could fly indefinitely by refilling their tanks using minerals harvested from asteroids or far-off moons.

Breakthrough in Space Travel

Lead scientist Dr. Minkwan Kim, from the University of Southampton, has been tasked with testing the propulsion system in his labs to measure its thrust.

He said the tech could help spaceships and probes travel to regions of the universe previously thought unreachable.

Fuel From the Cosmos

Dr. Kim added: “Spacecraft have limited amounts of fuel because of the enormous cost and energy it takes to launch them into space.

“But these new thrusters are capable of being powered by any metal that can burn, such as iron, aluminum or copper.

“Once fitted, spacecraft could land on a comet or moon, rich in these minerals, and harvest what it needs before jetting off with a full tank.

“It could open up vast new frontiers and accelerate our understanding of the universe.”

Expanding the Frontiers of Exploration

Once blasted above the earth’s atmosphere, spacecraft are mostly propelled by rare gas phase fuels such as xenon or krypton, which also power the Starlink satellites.

Scientists from Southampton are working with British-based space firm Magdrive on the propulsion system.

Such is the potential of the technology, named Super Magdrive, that it was recently given £1 million by the UK government to bring the concept to life.

Dr. Kim, who created a plasma thruster design for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched last year, said he hopes the tech can be used for future deep-space missions.

He added: “The system could help us explore new planets, seek out new life, and go where no human has gone before – enabling never-ending discovery.”

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.