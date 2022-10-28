Russian Space Freighter With Three Tons of Cargo Docks to Station

An uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 82 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station’s space-facing side of the Poisk module on Thursday, October 27, at 10:49 p.m. EDT. Progress delivered almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) for the Expedition 68 crew.
Progress 82 launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time) on Tuesday, October 25. It was in orbit for two days before docking to the orbital laboratory.
