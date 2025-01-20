Science Gets a Global Thumbs-Up – What 68 Countries Really Think

The largest global study since the COVID-19 pandemic shows scientists are trusted around the world.

An expansive international study involving over 71,000 participants across 68 countries reveals a strong public trust in scientists, with a notable desire for increased involvement in policymaking and societal issues. The survey, led by a global consortium from Harvard University, highlights significant trust levels and an overwhelming consensus on the role of scientists in public engagement, despite some regional variations in trust and expectations.

Global Trust in Science

A new international study on public trust in science, conducted across 68 countries, reveals that most people trust scientists and believe they should play a larger role in society and policymaking. The majority of survey participants expressed support for greater involvement of scientists in shaping public policies.

The research, published today (January 20) in Nature Human Behaviour, was led by TISP, a Harvard University-based consortium directed by Dr. Viktoria Cologna of Harvard University and ETH Zurich, along with Dr. Niels G. Mede from the University of Zurich. The study involved 241 researchers from 169 institutions worldwide, including the University of Bath.

With a total of 71,922 respondents — including 2,008 from the UK — this study represents the most comprehensive global analysis of public trust in scientists since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Findings

Widespread trust: Across 68 countries, the study finds that a majority of the public has relatively high trust in scientists (mean trust level = 3.62, on a scale from 1 = very low trust to 5 = very high trust). Majorities also perceive scientists to be qualified (78%), honest (57%), and concerned about people’s well-being (56%).

Across 68 countries, the study finds that a majority of the public has relatively high trust in scientists (mean trust level = 3.62, on a scale from 1 = very low trust to 5 = very high trust). Majorities also perceive scientists to be qualified (78%), honest (57%), and concerned about people’s well-being (56%). Desire for scientists’ engagement: A large majority (83%) agree that scientists should communicate science with the public. Only a minority (23%) believe that scientists should not actively advocate for specific policies. 52% believe that scientists should be more involved in the policymaking process.

Global Rankings

Most Trusted: Egypt topped the list, followed by India, Nigeria, Kenya, and Australia.

Egypt topped the list, followed by India, Nigeria, Kenya, and Australia. Middle of the Pack: The UK ranked 15th, three spots behind the US, but ahead of Canada (17th) and Sweden (20th).

The UK ranked 15th, three spots behind the US, but ahead of Canada (17th) and Sweden (20th). Least Trusted: At the bottom, Albania ranked 68th, followed by Kazakhstan (67th), Bolivia (66th), Russia (65th), and Ethiopia (64th).

Comprehensive Study Insights

Dr. Eleonora Alabrese, an economist from the University of Bath, collected responses for part of the UK sample. She said:

“The UK has a generally high level of trust in science, ranking above many European countries, including Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and Belgium. Trust in scientists is higher among women, older individuals, and those with more education. Interestingly, a conservative political orientation is linked to lower trust in science in North America and parts of Europe. However, this pattern does not hold globally, suggesting that the political leadership may influence such attitudes in different regions.”

Lead researcher, Dr. Viktoria Cologna from Harvard University and ETH Zurich said: “Our results show that most people in most countries have relatively high trust in scientists and want them to play an active role in society and policymaking.”

Second study lead Dr. Niels G Mede from the University of Zurich said: “The study is the most comprehensive post-pandemic snapshot of trust in scientists, societal expectations of their involvement in society and policymaking, and public views on research priorities.”

Challenges and Concerns

The findings also highlight some areas of concern. Globally, less than half of respondents (42%) believe that scientists pay attention to others’ views. The findings also show that many people, in many countries, feel that the priorities of science do not always align well with their own priorities. Participants assigned high priority to research dedicated to improving public health, solving energy problems, and reducing poverty. Research on developing defense and military technology was assigned a lower priority. In fact, participants explicitly believe that science prioritizes developing defense and military technology more than they desire.

Recommendations and Forward Actions

The consortium of academics recommends that scientists take these results seriously and find ways to be more receptive to feedback and open to dialogue with the public, consider ways in Western countries to reach conservative groups, and, in the fullness of time, consider their role in setting priorities aligned with public values.

Dr. Eleonora Alabrese said: “While trust in science remains generally high, even a small decline in trust from a minority could influence how scientific evidence is used in policymaking. These findings are crucial for scientists and policymakers working to maintain public trust in science.”

Reference: “Trust in scientists and their role in society across 68 countries” by Viktoria Cologna, Niels G. Mede, Sebastian Berger, John Besley, Cameron Brick, Marina Joubert, Edward W. Maibach, Sabina Mihelj, Naomi Oreskes, Mike S. Schäfer, Sander van der Linden, Nor Izzatina Abdul Aziz, Suleiman Abdulsalam, Nurulaini Abu Shamsi, Balazs Aczel, Indro Adinugroho, Eleonora Alabrese, Alaa Aldoh, Mark Alfano, Innocent Mbulli Ali, Mohammed Alsobay, Marlene Altenmüller, R. Michael Alvarez, Richard Amoako, Tabitha Amollo, Patrick Ansah, Denisa Apriliawati, Flavio Azevedo, Ani Bajrami, Ronita Bardhan, Keagile Bati, Eri Bertsou, Cornelia Betsch, Apurav Yash Bhatiya, Rahul Bhui, Olga Białobrzeska, Michał Bilewicz, Ayoub Bouguettaya, Katherine Breeden, Amélie Bret, Ondrej Buchel, Pablo Cabrera-Álvarez, Federica Cagnoli, André Calero Valdez, Timothy Callaghan, Rizza Kaye Cases, Sami Çoksan, Gabriela Czarnek, Steven De Peuter, Ramit Debnath, Sylvain Delouvée, Lucia Di Stefano, Celia Díaz-Catalán, Kimberly C. Doell, Simone Dohle, Karen M. Douglas, Charlotte Dries, Dmitrii Dubrov, Małgorzata Dzimińska, Ullrich K. H. Ecker, Christian T. Elbaek, Mahmoud Elsherif, Benjamin Enke, Tom W. Etienne, Matthew Facciani, Antoinette Fage-Butler, Md. Zaki Faisal, Xiaoli Fan, Christina Farhart, Christoph Feldhaus, Marinus Ferreira, Stefan Feuerriegel, Helen Fischer, Jana Freundt, Malte Friese, Simon Fuglsang, Albina Gallyamova, Patricia Garrido-Vásquez, Mauricio E. Garrido Vásquez, Winfred Gatua, Oliver Genschow, Omid Ghasemi, Theofilos Gkinopoulos, Jamie L. Gloor, Ellen Goddard, Mario Gollwitzer, Claudia González-Brambila, Hazel Gordon, Dmitry Grigoryev, Gina M. Grimshaw, Lars Guenther, Håvard Haarstad, Dana Harari, Lelia N. Hawkins, Przemysław Hensel, Alma Cristal Hernández-Mondragón, Atar Herziger, Guanxiong Huang, Markus Huff, Mairéad Hurley, Nygmet Ibadildin, Maho Ishibashi, Mohammad Tarikul Islam, Younes Jeddi, Tao Jin, Charlotte A. Jones, Sebastian Jungkunz, Dominika Jurgiel, Zhangir Kabdulkair, Jo-Ju Kao, Sarah Kavassalis, John R. Kerr, Mariana Kitsa, Tereza Klabíková Rábová, Olivier Klein, Hoyoun Koh, Aki Koivula, Lilian Kojan, Elizaveta Komyaginskaya, Laura König, Lina Koppel, Kochav Koren Nobre Cavalcante, Alexandra Kosachenko, John Kotcher, Laura S. Kranz, Pradeep Krishnan, Silje Kristiansen, André Krouwel, Toon Kuppens, Eleni A. Kyza, Claus Lamm, Anthony Lantian, Aleksandra Lazić, Oscar Lecuona, Jean-Baptiste Légal, Zoe Leviston, Neil Levy, Amanda M. Lindkvist, Grégoire Lits, Andreas Löschel, Alberto López Ortega, Carlos Lopez-Villavicencio, Nigel Mantou Lou, Chloe H. Lucas, Kristin Lunz-Trujillo, Mathew D. Marques, Sabrina J. Mayer, Ryan McKay, Hugo Mercier, Julia Metag, Taciano L. Milfont, Joanne M. Miller, Panagiotis Mitkidis, Fredy Monge-Rodríguez, Matt Motta, Iryna Mudra, Zarja Muršič, Jennifer Namutebi, Eryn J. Newman, Jonas P. Nitschke, Ntui-Njock Vincent Ntui, Daniel Nwogwugwu, Thomas Ostermann, Tobias Otterbring, Jaime Palmer-Hague, Myrto Pantazi, Philip Pärnamets, Paolo Parra Saiani, Mariola Paruzel-Czachura, Michal Parzuchowski, Yuri G. Pavlov, Adam R. Pearson, Myron A. Penner, Charlotte R. Pennington, Katerina Petkanopoulou, Marija B. Petrović, Jan Pfänder, Dinara Pisareva, Adam Ploszaj, Karolína Poliaková, Ekaterina Pronizius, Katarzyna Pypno-Blajda, Diwa Malaya A. Quiñones, Pekka Räsänen, Adrian Rauchfleisch, Felix G. Rebitschek, Cintia Refojo Seronero, Gabriel Rêgo, James P. Reynolds, Joseph Roche, Simone Rödder, Jan Philipp Röer, Robert M. Ross, Isabelle Ruin, Osvaldo Santos, Ricardo R. Santos, Philipp Schmid, Stefan Schulreich, Bermond Scoggins, Amena Sharaf, Justin Sheria Nfundiko, Emily Shuckburgh, Johan Six, Nevin Solak, Leonhard Späth, Bram Spruyt, Olivier Standaert, Samantha K. Stanley, Gert Storms, Noel Strahm, Stylianos Syropoulos, Barnabas Szaszi, Ewa Szumowska, Mikihito Tanaka, Claudia Teran-Escobar, Boryana Todorova, Abdoul Kafid Toko, Renata Tokrri, Daniel Toribio-Florez, Manos Tsakiris, Michael Tyrala, Özden Melis Uluğ, Ijeoma Chinwe Uzoma, Jochem van Noord, Christiana Varda, Steven Verheyen, Iris Vilares, Madalina Vlasceanu, Andreas von Bubnoff, Iain Walker, Izabela Warwas, Marcel Weber, Tim Weninger, Mareike Westfal, Florian Wintterlin, Adrian Dominik Wojcik, Ziqian Xia, Jinliang Xie, Ewa Zegler-Poleska, Amber Zenklusen and Rolf A. Zwaan, 20 January 2025, Nature Human Behaviour.

DOI: 10.1038/s41562-024-02090-5

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