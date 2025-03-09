Scientists Confirm 19-Year-Old Solar Flare Theory With NASA’s Iris Satellite

Scientists have confirmed a 19-year-old theory on solar flare formation by observing “slip-running” reconnections in the sun’s magnetic field.

An international research team, including an astrophysicist from Oregon State University, has confirmed a 19-year-old theory about the formation of solar flares. Their discovery, compared to the swift movements of a well-known cartoon predator, provides new insights into this powerful solar phenomenon.

Understanding solar flares is crucial for predicting space weather and minimizing its impact on technology and human activities, explained Vanessa Polito, a courtesy faculty member in OSU’s College of Science.

“Solar flares can release a tremendous amount of energy – 10 million times greater than the energy released from a volcanic eruption,” Polito said. “Flares and associated coronal mass ejections can drive beautiful aurorae but also severely affect our space environment, disrupt communications, pose hazards to astronauts and satellites in space, and affect the power grid on Earth.”

Slip-Running Reconnection: A Newly Observed Phenomenon

The “slip-running” reconnections of the sun’s magnetic field lines – the term was inspired by Wile E. Coyote’s mad scrambles after the Road Runner – were observed via NASA’s Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, or IRIS, a satellite used to study the sun’s atmosphere.

The observation of tiny, brilliant features in the atmosphere of the sun moving at unprecedented speeds – thousands of kilometers per second – opens the door to a deeper understanding of the creation of solar flares, the most powerful explosions in the solar system.

https://youtube.com/shorts/opEwZJHWsE4

An international collaboration that includes an Oregon State University astrophysicist has identified a phenomenon, likened to the quick-footed movements of an iconic cartoon predator, that proves a 19-year-old theory regarding how solar flares are created. Credit: Video shared by Vanessa Polito, Oregon State University

Guillaume Aulanier of the Paris Observatory, a collaborator on the research, developed the slip-running reconnection concept in 2005.

But measuring the speed of solar flare kernels had been elusive, Polito said. Kernels are small, bright regions within the larger flare ribbons that mark the location of magnetic field reconnection, areas known as footpoints where intense heat and energy release occur.

However, recently designed high-cadence observing programs, which capture images about every two seconds, revealed the slipping motions of kernels moving at speeds of up to 2,600 kilometers (1600 miles) per second.

Implications for Stellar and Astrophysical Research

“The tiny, bright features observed by IRIS trace the very fast motion of footpoints of individual magnetic field lines, which slip along the solar atmosphere during a flare,” said Polito, the deputy principal investigator of the IRIS mission.

“Flares and magnetic reconnection are phenomena that occur in all stars and in different astrophysical objects throughout the universe, such as pulsars and black holes. On the sun, our closest star, we can study them in great detail as demonstrated by our study.”

A solar flare occurs when the sun’s atmosphere emits a sudden, intense burst of radiation via the rapid release of built-up magnetic energy. The energy output of a single flare is equivalent to millions of hydrogen bombs exploding simultaneously and covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays.

Flares are often associated with large expulsions of plasma – gas so hot that electrons are separated from nuclei – from the sun’s corona, phenomena known as coronal mass ejections. A flare can last from minutes to hours.

Reference: “Observation of super-Alfvénic slippage of reconnecting magnetic field lines on the Sun” by Juraj Lörinčík, Jaroslav Dudík, Alberto Sainz Dalda, Guillaume Aulanier, Vanessa Polito and Bart De Pontieu, 18 October 2024, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-024-02396-4

